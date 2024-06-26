Donald Trump Jr. Gets Mocked for Clicking Selfie in Front of Almost Empty Stands: "Pathetic Image"

Don Jr. became fodder for the trolls after he clicked a selfie at his father Donald Trump's event but with empty seats. The photo was posted on X, formerly Twitter, and the netizens went crazy over his silliness to capture himself at such an embarrassing moment. The 46-year-old has been actively campaigning with his father for the November elections.

An X account, @theerougarou, wrote a caption, "Junior taking a selfie in front of empty stands at his convict father's hate rally is the most pathetic image of 2024 so far by far." Several people online took to the comment section to mock the ex-president's son for making such a blunder.

For instance, @Clo89511450 asked, "I wonder what the seating capacity is?" Replied @theerougarou, "10K." @ProgressiveTex took a jibe, "Junior, drunk and on drugs, taking a selfie in front of a crowd that amounts to about 10% of the arena's capacity sums up Trump's campaign… and sadly, Jr.'s whole life."

Meanwhile, more netizens demanded a drug test and claimed that Don Jr. looks "high" in the snap. @JMeanypants said, "He looks high AF." @eJoelWatts echoed, "Is he high?" @cocoabeaux corrected, "[The] Better question is when is he not high..."@Jodiannoyed added, "Drug test NOW!!"

This X user, @mgstupelo, suggested, "He needs to learn to crop photos to not show all the empty seats." @CricketsGhost recommended Don Jr., "Don't. Do. Drugs." Also,

@Fiesty26Fiesty noted, "Look at his eyes he looks kinda out of it." However, Trump supporters like @AliCatStu fired back, "Trump 2024!!!!!!"

Rivals Joe Biden and Trump are all set for a re-match in the November 2024 elections and during the recent July 22 rally, the Republican front-runner hit back at the 81-year-old Democrat candidate, "Few communities have suffered more under the Biden regime than Philadelphia. Under Crooked Joe, the City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime," per OK! Magazine.

"Retail theft in Philly — I spend so much time here — is up 135 percent since I left office," he lamented. "The convenience stores are closing down left and right. The pharmacies have to lock up the soap. You can't buy toothpaste. You can't buy a toothbrush. You want a toothbrush, it takes you 45 minutes."

Although Don Jr. joined his father's political aspirations much later, he recently emerged as one of MAGA's biggest contributors. In some ways, he is like his father. For instance, he frequently trash talks against their opponents on social media, rallies, and interviews. Lately, he's been more active in the internal politics of the Republican party, as per Axios.

The Trump boys have backed their father for a second term in the White House. In fact, some reports even claimed that Don Jr. could be a possible candidate for Trump's running mate. He even stuck by his father's side throughout the Hush Money trial.