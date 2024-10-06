Donald Trump Jr. Explains Why His Dad Won't Debate Kamala Harris Again

Donald Trump previously announced that he wouldn't participate in a third debate with Kamala Harris after their presidential debate in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News. Trump has already been a part of two presidential debates this year. One was against Joe Biden, which marked the end of Biden's campaign, and another with Harris just last month. It seems that there won't be any other debate for the season. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has now stepped in to defend his father’s decision. He explained why the former president won’t be taking on Harris for a rematch.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell

He mentioned this when CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Trump Jr. about the possibility of another debate between his father and Harris. As reported by HuffPost, Trump Jr. said, “I don’t think he can have a chance at getting a fair debate. I don’t think there’s moderators out there that would do that. I think there are probably Fox moderators that are so worried about even — they’re trying to appease the left that they’d actually, maybe, even lean that way.” When Collins further asked why his dad won’t do another debate, Trump Jr. said the "environment" isn't good for his father.

He said, “Well, he offered to do the Fox debate, just so we’re clear. My father, weeks ago, said, ‘I’ll do a Fox debate, too.’ Kamala Harris turned that down because she can only go in — like she can only do an interview with a sidekick like Tim Walz on her side — she can only do it when she knows she’s going to have that upper hand. So I don’t think in this environment you can do it.” After the Philadelphia debate, Trump told reporters that the ABC moderators were extremely unfair, calling the debate a "three-on-one," according to CNN.

On his Truth Social platform, he wrote, “In the World of Boxing or UFC, when a Fighter gets beaten or knocked out, they get up and scream, ‘I DEMAND A REMATCH, I DEMAND A REMATCH!’ Well, it’s no different with a Debate. She was beaten badly last night. Every Poll has us WINNING." He also said, "Polls clearly show that I won the debate against comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' radical left candidate... and she immediately called for a second debate." The former president spoke about this in a backstage interview at a campaign rally in Arizona. He said, "We just don't think it's necessary. We think we've discussed everything and I don't think they want it either."

In one of his social media posts, Trump also wrote, “I beat Biden, I then beat her, and I’m not looking to do it again, too far down the line. Votes are already cast — And I’m leading BIG in the Polls. I’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, she’s incapable of it!" Meanwhile, independent voter Jeremy Petersen from Utah said he wasn’t surprised by Trump’s decision. As reported by BBC, he said, "If [Trump] doesn't feel like he can score some social media soundbites, there's no benefit for him to show up. He felt that Harris wouldn't have the type of performance she did and now he's running scared. He can't stop her momentum via debate so he needs a new angle." Harris and Trump are currently in a tight election race, especially in the key battleground states.