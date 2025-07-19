Donald Trump Jr. Denies His Dad’s Doodles—Internet Delivers the Receipts

Donald Trump Jr tried to defend President Donald Trump, his father Friday morning, however, things didn’t go with the flow, rather the river stream changed – metaphorically. Several sources disclosed new details on Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, to which he said that it is fake news on his Truth Social platform. “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” the president insisted in the post.

Several MAGA fans eventually tried to defend their fearless leader by saying that they can’t even think of him using the word “enigma,” which he used in a birthday message to Epstein. Now talking about his son, Trump Jr defended his father with a post on his X handle saying that his father “has a very specific way of speaking” and insisted “the insanity written in the Wall Street Journal AIN’T IT and everyone knows it.”

🚨Donald Trump Jr: “My father has a very specific way of speaking, and people all over the world have mimicked it for decades. The insanity written in The Wall Street Journal, AIN'T IT and everyone knows it. Also in 47 years I've never seen him doodle once. Give me a break with… pic.twitter.com/W5SqkWBUOI — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) July 18, 2025

He overall said, ” My father has a very specific way of speaking. People all over the world have mimicked it for decades. The insanity written in the Wall Street Journal, AIN’T IT, and everyone knows it. Also in 47 years I’ve never seen him doodle once. Give me a break with the fake ‘journalisming’ ”

However, Donald Trump Jr’s loyalty was not strong enough, like his ability to self-own in embarrassing, easily preventable ways. Besides, there are several netizens on X who quickly found the “receipts” that contradicted the claims made by Trump Jr in his attempt to dismiss the Journal’s reporting.

Don Trump Jr. “My father does not doodle” ”I have never seen him draw anything” Really? Ya sure about that Jr?#DemsUnited #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/qt2hB6khaM — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) July 18, 2025

And people wasted no time in highlighting that and fiercely criticized him. A user wrote – “Donald Trump’s drawings span several years, with known pieces created in the late 1990’s and early to mid-2000’s. Some sketches were produced for charity auctions in 2003, 2004, 2005, and a George Washington Bridge drawing in 2006.” Another said – “lol he was a MASTER DOODLER, in fact, it’s the one thing in life he was genuinely talented at ”

lol he was a MASTER DOODLER, in fact, it’s the one thing in life he was genuinely talented at pic.twitter.com/P2O3wpQrec — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥⚡️🇺🇦 (@EcoSexuality) July 18, 2025

To add more on Donald Trump Jr, defending the President, he didn’t say much about the recent health issues disclosed and has sparked rumors there as well. Donald Trump recently came up with chronic venous insufficiency, which states that his body is struggling to deliver blood from his limbs to his heart, eventually resulting in swollen legs.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Donald Trump Jr, along with none of his other children, is yet to comment a word. Critics are also saying that this might be a part of a conspiracy that his children don’t want to be a part of, despite the fact that they have defended him on several occasions.

And among those examples of his children defending him, a recent example came about Donald Trump Jr, which the article talks about. People on X said more – “Carson is an enigma to me,” a user said, while another said – “Interesting what you say that is false.”