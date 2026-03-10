Donald Trump Issues New Threat to Iran After Declaring ‘The War Is Very Complete’

Donald Trump has ended up going back on his own words when it comes to the latest developments surrounding the strikes in Iran. His recent remarks came after his statement to a CBS News reporter on Monday. In that statement, he bragged that the U.S. had become victorious in the war and suggested the conflict was now over. Trump had said, “The war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force.”

Later, in another interview with reporters in Florida, the president made statements that appeared to contradict his earlier remarks. He was asked how long Americans should expect the war to continue. Trump claimed that what remained was a sense of determination from him and his administration.

He added, “The big risk on that war has been over for three days…The rest is going to be a determination as to my attitude, as well as the people in the Trump administration.”​

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped ​from the Middle East if U.S. and Israeli attacks continue, prompting a warning from President Donald Trump that the U.S. would hit Iran much harder if it ‌blocked exports from the…

Donald Trump’s most recent remarks on his Truth Social post present a different perspective on the war. Just days after saying the war had been won, he issued fresh threats against Iran. He warned of death, fire, and fury if a certain condition was not met.

​Trump began by warning Iran not to take any step that would obstruct the oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. He wrote, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

​Continuing his rant ahead, the 79-year-old threatened that the U.S. military would retaliate against Iran brutally and target Iranian military infrastructure. In rather dramatic language, he promised ultimate ruin for Iran in a manner that the country may never be rebuilt again. However, he did dial back his statements. He mentioned that he does not want America to end up taking such a drastic step.

He wrote, “Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran ever to be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen.” Concluding his post, Donald Trump also addressed China and other countries. These nations heavily rely on the Strait of Hormuz for the safe passage of oil. He labelled his warning to Iran as a gift for them.

​Trump penned, “This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated.”

In a high-stakes address, President Trump stated the U.S.-led operations against Iran are progressing rapidly and may wrap up imminently, while sternly cautioning Iran against threatening the vital…

Well, Trump’s latest warning to Iran comes after the previous disruptions in the Middle Eastern countries led to soaring oil prices. Tariffs have risen to about $100 a barrel, which is the highest price locked for the first time since 2022. About 20 percent of the world’s crude oil supply passes through the Strait. Iranian forces have now halted that flow.

With the latest developments and escalations, several experts have raised alarms. They warn that a prolonged closure of this passage could spark global inflation and slow down the economy. Global stock markets have, as such, already plunged sharply, and energy costs have risen sharply.

Donald Trump had already assured that he would not let Iran “hold the world hostage” if they attempt to disrupt oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. He has continually warned them of sheer ruin and destruction if they even think of proceeding in the wrong direction.