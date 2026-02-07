Donald Trump is Ready With His ‘Next Project’ After Massive White House Ballroom

Donald Trump’s second run at the presidency appears driven by an ambition to oversee large-scale construction projects across the nation. He began by approving a $300 million ballroom to be built on the site of the White House’s demolished East Wing. The proposed ballroom is intended to serve as a reception area for international guests and dignitaries when needed.

Next, the U.S. president has set his sights on another project of similar scale. The 79-year-old has proposed building the Independence Arch, a 250-foot structure near the Memorial Bridge, opposite the Lincoln Memorial. The timing of the project is tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial, as 2026 marks America’s 250th anniversary, which Trump believes warrants a commemorative architectural landmark.

However, the proposed Independence Arch has drawn criticism from several architectural experts. The plan has raised concerns because of its size and scale, with critics warning it would significantly alter the surrounding landscape. Some have questioned the rationale behind constructing a 250-foot-tall monument that would overshadow the iconic Lincoln Memorial, which stands roughly 100 feet shorter.

Trump: We’re considering an arc. It’s like Arc de Triomphe in Paris. We’re the only major city doesn’t have one. Reporter: 250 ft? Trump: I’d like it to be the biggest one of all. We’re the biggest, most powerful nation. I’d like it to be the biggest one. pic.twitter.com/zNwTdEIreB — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2026

President Trump recently confirmed planning for the arch during a news briefing aboard Air Force One. He said it would be the largest arch ever built, even compared with the historic Arc de Triomphe in Paris. In his words, “I’d like it to be the biggest one of them all. We’re the biggest, most powerful nation. I’d like it to be the biggest one.”

In January 2026, Donald Trump shared his vision for the Independence Arch in a Truth Social post featuring three design versions of the proposed structure. The images were later reshared by the official White House X account. Of the three designs, Trump appeared to favor the version featuring gold ornamentation, a style long associated with his personal taste. He has previously incorporated similar gilded accents in parts of the Oval Office.

While construction of the massive arch remains some distance away, Trump’s ambitious project has already drawn scrutiny. The internet has expressed skepticism over the proposal, as critics argue the president appears to be overlooking pressing national challenges in favor of what they view as a largely symbolic endeavor.

🚨The White House is highlighting former President Donald Trump’s “America 250” plan ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The proposal includes a massive Independence Arch and large‑scale patriotic projects. pic.twitter.com/PoaDz4uli9 — The Long Game with Jim Crawford (@TLGwithJim) February 3, 2026

One of the netizens critiqued the same and wrote on X, “Trump’s megalomaniac ideas are in poor taste and have no significance except to stoke his own ego. In light of this, there are far better uses for the tax payer’s dollars.” A second social media user commented, “[Y]ou’re not Paris, you’re not Europe. Why is he trying so hard to be like Europe? And not America? Look at the Oval Office now, that’s gaudy Baroque era Europe.”

​Despite Trump having stated the Arch’s construction would begin in early 2026, there has been no official go-ahead for the same. Proposals for a shorter arch have reportedly been dismissed since President Trump wants something bigger and will not compromise on the gigantic appeal.