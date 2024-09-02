“Donald Trump is Empty": Attorney Claims Ex-Prez's Quotes on Abortion Are ‘Coming Back to Haunt’ Him

Former attorney and radio personality, Dean Obeidallah, suggested on Sunday that Republicans would never be able to escape an old boast of Donald Trump's. Over the weekend, Obeidallah made an appearance on MSNBC and discussed Trump's recent flip-flopping on reproductive rights for women. As reported by Raw Story, he brought up Sen. Lindsey Graham's recent remarks against Trump's plan for an insurance company requirement on IVF.

For those who don't know, Trump recently, in a Michigan Rally, had assured, "Your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment," as per CBS News. In light of the same, Obeidallah argued that Republicans are aware of their predicament with women's healthcare. He explained, "They understand they are going to lose badly in 2024. One of the main issues is Trump saying things like, 'I terminated Roe v. Wade and was honored to do so.' So this is coming back to haunt them."

What say you, evangelical voters? pic.twitter.com/MLer64SbNo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2024

Despite the Republican Party's best efforts to avoid discussing the contentious Roe v. Wade decision, the former president has bragged about his part in overturning the decision on many occasions. Trump has been torn between playing up or downplaying his participation in the abortion debate, which has also been a focal point of conversation for Democrats since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling (or the reversal of Roe v. Wade).

Obeidallah further elaborated, "It's not a political issue. I don't think Republicans get it; nothing more personal than passing laws in states that force women against their will to carry a fetus to term. Donald Trump can't lessen it. Maternal mortality has gone up in the states where those bans are...women are literally dying because of these policies, so Donald Trump is empty, it's the worst form of politics."

Y'all see how weak he is? He couldn't even maintain his own lie for 24 hours before the extremist activists in his party got to him. Donald Trump is voting for a 6 week abortion ban to continue his war on women — because it's who he is! https://t.co/kTZnNRzMJW — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) August 30, 2024

Recently, Trump has adopted a new position on abortion rights; the former president asserted on Truth Social, "My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights." This came after Trump had already told CBS News that week, that he would not ban abortion medicines using 19th-century anti-obscenity legislation. According to Trump's statement to the outlet, he 'generally speaking would not' try to limit the medication's availability by using the Comstock Act of 1873.

Mike Pence, who served as Trump's Vice President, characterized Trump's remarks as 'concerning.' Pence said in an interview with the National Review, "The former President’s use of the language of the Left, pledging that his administration would be ‘great for women and their reproductive rights’ should be concerning for millions of pro-life Americans."

More than two years after Roe v. Wade was reversed, widespread support for abortion rights has grown, according to national polls. In two surveys conducted in May and June, one by the Associated Press/NORC and the other by Gallup, 85% of Americans say abortion should be allowed in some context and 70% think it should be permitted in most or all situations. More and more Americans are calling on Congress to uphold the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, as shown by a survey conducted in April by Yahoo! News and YouGov.