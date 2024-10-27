Donald Trump is Desperate to Win Election as He ‘Knows’ Otherwise ‘He Goes to Jail’: Source

For months, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have been trying to win over voters— both labeling the upcoming elections as a fight for democracy— to secure the Oval Office. As the battle remains neck-to-neck, an insider has disclosed why Trump is desperate for a victory. According to the source, Trump, who is a convicted felon, will do anything to avoid jail. As the first president in U.S. history to be charged with multiple crimes, winning the 2024 election is his only option, the informant argued.

Donald Trump at a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on Oct 23, 2024, in Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

While talking to Dana Bash, reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell opined, "The fact that Donald Trump threw out his candidacy is trying to seek revenge against people who have done him wrong. I was talking to a Republican close to Donald Trump yesterday who said, 'Look, Trump knows, and people know, that this election is very serious for him. He has to win or he goes to jail,'" as reported by OK! Magazine. Anthony Scaramucci, once part of Trump’s inner circle, also shared a similar view. He’s convinced that his former boss will go to extraordinary lengths to avoid landing behind bars.

He pointed out that Trump likes three things— wealth, attention, and freedom, all of which he loses if imprisoned. Scaramucci added, "He's a big baby, which is why he has all of that hyper-masculinity, bullying, tough-guy intimidation, enemies lists — all the stupid stuff that small-p----- people have, and so he doesn't want to go jail, trust me." He further claimed that if Trump watches his poll numbers sink and senses an opportunity to strike a deal to stay out of prison, he wouldn't hesitate to fake an illness or even slot in Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley at the top of the ticket.

Despite the criticism, Trump has a genuine chance to make history once more—this time as the first convicted felon to win the presidency—as he leads in multiple polls. According to The Independent, the U.S. Constitution places no barriers in the way of a felon running for or even winning the highest office. This raises a bizarre possibility that Trump could end up running the country from behind bars. The Constitution does not explain what would happen in such scenarios.

Known for his courtroom battles, Trump would almost certainly appeal any sentence Judge Merchan throws at him. However, he would not be able to use the presidential powers to pardon himself. Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is currently having a difficult time as polling numbers dip with only two weeks left. Trump is gaining momentum in critical swing states, according to The Telegraph. Whether Trump will snatch the victory or Harris will stage a last-minute comeback and become the first female US president, only time will tell.