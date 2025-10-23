Donald Trump Introduces the World to ‘Ocean Drugs’ — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Donald Trump’s limited knowledge of slang words is getting him ridiculed online. The President recently claimed that drugs smuggled by sea had a term. The 79-year-old made-up word led to social media users mocking him endlessly.

The moment came during a meeting where the President discussed the US’s recent ship strikes. The US forces carried out the strike on two vessels that were allegedly carrying drugs. The strike took three lives, while the previous one killed two according to a report by the BBC.

The decision was largely criticised by Democrats as well as Republicans. Sen. Rand Paul spoke against the President’s decision while labelling the whole attack as “summary execution.”

Trump: And drug usage is way down. And drug usage coming from the sea. They call it ocean drugs. Little term that they use. The ocean drugs is very close to nonexistent right now pic.twitter.com/J9ah424fkO — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision by noting that the attack was well strategised since the administration knew who was commanding the boat and what their agenda was.

“We know what these boats are,” he said during the meeting. He sent out a warning to whoever was running “drug boats” that they would be in “grave danger.”

That is when the President decided to interject, which resulted in him being relentlessly mocked online. “And drug usage is way down. And drug usage coming from the sea, they call it ocean drugs ― little term that they use, the ocean drugs,” Trump was heard saying.

He then went on to claim that the drug usage was close to “non-existent” at the moment. “So the ocean drugs and the sea drugs ― drugs by sea they call it also ― that’s almost down to nothing as you can imagine,” he doubled down to establish the new term that he claimed already existed.

Netizens were quick to hop on X (formerly known as Twitter) to mock the President for his peculiar terminology. “Normally to get this much word salad one has to roll with bottomless soup & bread sticks at Olive Garden,” one user wrote.

“Billy Ocean used to take those,” a second joked. A third mocked while commenting, “Ocean drugs are a gateway drug for Aquarium crack.”

Another user noted “ocean drugs” might be the “single funniest thing” that the President has said to date. Another pointed out how absolutely “nobody” was calling them ocean drugs. “I’ll bet he bought sea-monkeys,” another mocked.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been dealing for a while and … I can’t find seahorse ecstasy, shark cocaine or octopus heroin anymore,” one netizen added. A few others were quick to point out how the President provided no data to back up his claim of drug usage being on the decline.