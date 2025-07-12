Donald Trump Insults Reporter for Asking About Texas Flood Warning System

President Donald Trump visited flood-affected central Texas and did more than just note the destruction…he began his verbal assault. Trump’s response to a reporter’s question about whether the area’s emergency alert system worked well during the deadly flash floods that struck over the July 4th weekend and have killed at least 120 people in total, while rendering over 170 more missing, was not at all composed.

He cried out, “Only a bad person would ask a question like that. I don’t know who you are, but only a very evil person would ask you a question that.” Delivered angrily, right in front of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife, aka First Lady Melania Trump, the bitter reply very quickly made the media moment go viral.

Although Trump’s remarks brought about online sighs, they also directed attention to a disturbing truth: there are still major worries about Texas’s readiness for flooding, mostly in regard to the state’s alert system.

Beyond that, as questions regarding government transparency keep mounting, President Donald Trump’s language has gotten more aggressive instead of understanding.

Donald Trump’s Texas Tour Vs. Reporter Wanting Accountability

Trump’s initial tone was quite serious as he looked at images of collapsed houses, uprooted trees, and whole neighborhoods washed out. “It’s hard to believe the devastation. Trees that are 100 years old just ripped out of the ground,” he said.

But when he was asked about warnings about emergencies, his mentality changed. Known for his distaste for the mainstream press, the president did more than just ignore the issue; he criticized it. He wasn’t by himself, either. He was quickly backed by Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy, who was on the tour as well.

“When you see 26 feet of water rising a foot per minute, don’t go around pointing fingers,” he said.

🚨 NOW: Texas PATRIOTS wait for President Trump and First Lady Melania to pass by They’re holding signs saying “we love you Melania!” And “Make the Hill Country Great Again!” 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWyqOKNPsk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 11, 2025

It’s a strange line of defense, particularly when you consider that Donald Trump has a reputation for quickly pointing the finger at blue state officials during natural disasters, for example, the wildfires in California and the following days of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. But unity is the core value here in the Republican heartland.

Or it was, until a reporter questioned it, anyway!

Could This Tragedy Have Been Prevented?

As the water subsides, the attention turns to the government and the infrastructure that let this horrible incident happen. The duty of FEMA is being questioned, especially in light of Donald Trump’s election pledges to decrease the scope of the government body. Former NOAA administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad said understaffed weather offices could have contributed, even though he hasn’t recently brought up those schemes.

At the local level, interest has been concentrated on Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and workers have been reported to have been washed away. Only two days before the flood, their evacuation strategy had been approved.

It is still unclear if it actually went into effect or even if it was feasible.

🚨BREAKING: As they HOLD HANDS, President Trump and First Lady Melania depart Texas after heart touching trip. God bless these heroes.

pic.twitter.com/PsaJlZHfRi — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 12, 2025

There are multiple points of view in the community at large. Aliz Treibs, a local nurse, is one of those who believe the flood was an inevitable “act of nature.” Others, such as Pastor Michael Bell, still uphold that taking responsibility is vital. A minor flood in 1987 resulted in meetings about more large-scale strategies.

Yet, Bell said that nothing ever came of them. “Some changes need to be made for sure.”

Political pressure continues to grow after Governor Abbott called an emergency legislative session on July 21 to look into Texas’s weather alert systems of all kinds. But we don’t know yet if Trump’s harsh remarks will hamper or speed up reform.