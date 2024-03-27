Donald Trump Indirectly Criticizes Ronna McDaniel After She Was Fired by NBC News

According to Mediaite, former President Donald Trump mocked Ronna McDaniel after NBC News terminated her contract due to internal controversy within the company. McDaniel who resigned as chair of the Republican National Committee, was hired by NBC as a contributor recently. The backlash at NBC News and MSNBC was immediate and vocal, with several on-air personalities criticizing the decision.

As a result, on Tuesday, NBC Universal News Group Chairman, Cesar Conde, sent a memo to employees announcing that the decision had been reversed, and McDaniel was no longer associated with the network.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samuel Corum

He wrote, “I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down. While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it.” Later, Trump used his Truth Social platform to take an indirect jab at McDaniel. According to The Hill, Trump wrote, “Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear. It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be.”

He further added, "These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK. They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, 'TALENT.' BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!" The former president's comment might be about McDaniel's recent acknowledgment on Sunday that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election, although initially asserting that there were issues with the election.

Additionally, the former president has recently also threatened that NBC News would be one of the media outlets he would investigate for treason if he were to be re-elected in November. Meanwhile, reports suggest that McDaniel was considering legal action in case the network followed through with terminating her six-figure contract, which was announced last week.

Trump Cryptically Swipes at Ronna McDaniel After NBC News Firing, Says She's in 'NEVER NEVERLAND' https://t.co/zgkVtgpiZP — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 27, 2024



Since becoming the chair of the RNC in 2017, McDaniel has been a steadfast supporter of Trump. In August 2021 she famously said, “Every one of us knows we can never let what we saw in 2020 happen ever again. Democrats waged war on election transparency, security, and integrity — undermining our elections, and we at the RNC are using every tool at our disposal to protect the vote," as reported by HuffPost.

Pointing out these instances of her involvement in Trump's attempts to challenge the 2020 election results, NBC contributors emphasized their displeasure over her being hired. Eventually, McDaniel was removed from her position after a meeting of NBC's top executives. Creative Artists Agency, which was instrumental in arranging McDaniel's role as a political analyst for the network, also severed ties with her on Tuesday.