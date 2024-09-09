Donald Trump ‘Hyper-Aware’ That He Says More Ludicrous Things Than Ever Before, Claims Biographer

According to a biographer, former president Donald Trump may be feeling the strain of concerns about his mental capacity and age now that he is challenging Vice President Kamala Harris. The author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, Timothy O'Brien, said in an interview with The Guardian that he thinks the former president is attempting to make up for the fact that he is saying more ridiculous things than before.

O'Brien told the outlet, "The reason he’s now offering these convoluted explanations of his speech patterns in his public appearances is because he’s hyper-aware that people have noted that he’s making even less sense than he used to. What we’re seeing now is a reflection of someone who’s very troubled and very desperate." O'Brien was referring to Trump's rationalization of his rambling talks as an element of a masterful tactic he dubbed the 'weave.'

As per the HuffPost, at a campaign event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, last week, Trump said, "You know, I do the weave. You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together and it’s like, and friends of mine that are, like, English professors, they say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’ But the fake news, you know what they say? ‘He rambled.’"

Among Trump's gaffes that caused a stir at a recent rally was his use of the moniker 'Leon' to describe Elon Musk. During his Wisconsin rally on Saturday, Trump said, "Leon's gonna send up a rocket." Online users poked fun at Trump, with one detractor going as far as to claim, "Are you kidding me?!? And he isn’t in a mental decline?? “Leon”?? Well at least he got the letters right will say every MAGA cult follower." Nevertheless, cognitive deterioration was another argument leveled against him by social media critics.

As reported by OK! Magazine, in another portion of his address in Wisconsin, Trump had trouble pronouncing the word 'eliminate' when outlining his proposal for the US Department of Education. So, he started by stating, "Ultimately, we'll el-ah-ah." After his gaffe, Trump attempted to hide it by going on a tirade, "And you know what we’re doing here I say it all the time. I’m dying to get back to do this." He finally got his message across when he said, "We will ultimately eliminate the federal department of education."

In addition, a retired professor from Harvard Medical School and supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, Dr. Lance Dodes, said that Trump likely exhibits symptoms of dementia after seeing the ex-president's many appearances. As per another report by OK! Magazine, Dodes claimed, "Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality. If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office."

According to another New York psychologist Suzanne Lachmann, who 'frequently [sees] in patients who have dementia,' Trump 'seems to forget how the sentence began and invent something in the middle' which leads to 'an incomprehensible word salad.'