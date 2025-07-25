Donald Trump Humiliated as Jerome Powell Calls Out His Big ‘Lie’ on Camera

On July 24, Donald Trump met with Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair. However, the meeting did not go as expected, to say the least. The President went to tour the central bank’s Washington headquarters at the Federal Reserve. For those unversed, the Federal Reserve System is responsible for overseeing the effective operation of the country’s economy.

The pictures from the visit created quite a stir, as many noticed makeup on Trump’s right hand, sparking fresh concerns about his health. However, that wasn’t the only thing that made headlines Thursday. Powell and the POTUS were recently involved in a feud. Recently, the President fired a few shots at the US central bank head, attacking him on social media and in front of reporters. Trump lamented that Powell was moving “too slowly” to cut interest rates.

During the Federal Reserve visit, their conversation took a sudden turn towards renovation costs from getting to know the construction site. Donald Trump claimed that the renovation costs could go up to “3.1 billion.”

“I’m not aware of that,” said Powell, who stood there in disagreement. “Yeah, it just came out,” Trump wanted to have the upper hand and pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket. The head of the central bank attentively checked out the paper while asking, “I haven’t heard that from anybody at the FED. This came from us?”

“Yes, I don’t know who does that,” Trump responded before Powell caught on with the blunder. It seems that the numbers he was presenting were of an older building. The President was probably not aware that it was finished five years ago – a very embarrassing error indeed.

“Oh, you’re including the Martin renovating?” Powell played coy. “You just added in a third building. That’s what that is, a third building,” Powell pointed out, Not sure whether Donald Trump realized the blunder, but he argued back anyway, “But it’s a building that’s being built.”

HOLY SHIT! This is an extraordinary video. This is Jerome Powell, the head of the FED calling out Donald Trump for lying ON CAMERA. Trump literally LIED ON CAMERA (of course the press said NOTHING) so Powell did MULTIPLE TIMES.pic.twitter.com/NC2yyCj6WA — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 24, 2025

Jerome, who was already prepared with his counter-argument, quickly jumped in to point out that they “finished Martin five years ago.”

“It’s a part of the overall work,” the Republican leader did not want to back down. “It’s not new,” Powell concluded when the conversation went on and on.

It was already awkward by then. However, Trump tried to, perhaps, mend by changing the subject to whether they would expect “any more additional cost overruns,” The head shortly replied, “It’s not new.”

Hahahahahahahaha!🤣🤣😂🤭US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, just gave a masterclass in how to handle an attempted ambush. Facts will always trump (pun intended) gaslighting!🫣🤣#JeromePowell pic.twitter.com/1S8s3wFGhn — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) July 24, 2025

However, just when things felt back to normal, a reporter asked Trump how he would have deal with the budget as a project manager. Trump, who already boasts a great few years of experience in the real estate sector, quickly said, “Generally speaking, what would I do? I’d fire ’em’,”