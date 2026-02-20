Donald Trump’s Arch Project Hit By Lawsuits From Vietnam War Veterans

Donald Trump’s latest project appears to have hit a roadblock. A group of Vietnam War veterans has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, contesting the construction of an arch across from Arlington National Cemetery.

The lawsuit outlines multiple concerns with the plan to construct the arch. It states that congressional and environmental approvals must be obtained before construction of the monument can begin. The suit also argues that building the arch would increase traffic in the area and obstruct the view envisioned by the original architects of Arlington National Cemetery.

#Veterans sue over Trump’s planned 250-foot arch, citing cemetery views.The Vietnam War veterans, who later worked as U.S. diplomats, say that the arch would harm the experience of visiting nearby #ArlingtonNationalCemetery. https://t.co/Ou3TO8jV6O — R eng (@RengsecondEng) February 20, 2026

The plaintiffs were three Vietnam War veterans. They are named Michael Lemmon, Shaun Byrnes, and Jon Gunderssen. They are joined in the lawsuit by Virginia historian Calder Loth. The four plaintiffs are represented by Public Citizen. The latter is a watchdog, non-profit organisation. As reported by Politico, the suit is being brought against four entities. The defendants include the Office of the President and President Donald Trump himself. The National Park Service and Vince Haley have also been named as defendants. Haley is the Domestic Policy Counsel Director.

Trump announced the building of the arch with his much-maligned ballroom project for the White House. Both these projects, the President said, are going to be funded by corporations and private donors. The suit that has been filed asks the courts to prohibit the construction of the arc completely. It also wants the court to make it clear that Trump and concerned parties cannot move forward with its construction until Congress approves it.

The suit also says that the construction of the arc will destroy the emotional significance that the site provides. It reads, “The planned Arch, by obstructing the symbolic and inspiring view from Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial, would dishonor their military and foreign service and the legacy of their comrades and other veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery and would degrade their personal experience when visiting Arlington Cemetery or traveling around Memorial Circle.”

Trump: We’re considering an arc. It’s like Arc de Triomphe in Paris. We’re the only major city doesn’t have one. Reporter: 250 ft? Trump: I’d like it to be the biggest one of all. We’re the biggest, most powerful nation. I’d like it to be the biggest one. pic.twitter.com/zNwTdEIreB — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2026

Trump declared in December of last year that the arch will begin construction in the “next two months”. The structure is loosely based on European victory monuments. Trump’s idea behind the monument is to project and celebrate America’s history and strength.

However, there has been a lot of criticism about the idea as well. There have been calls to look into whether the Executive branch can make decisions about construction in Washington at all. It remains to be seen what Trump will trade in exchange for the funds that he receives to make his monuments.