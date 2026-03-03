Politics

Donald Trump Has Some Chilling Plans If Iran Manages to Kill Him

Published on: March 3, 2026 at 6:23 AM ET

Donald Trump does not plan to go down alone.

Donald Trump plans grave retaliation even after his death (Wikimedia Commons -@ Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America)

The U.S. and Israel, over the weekend, launched a joint military operation against Iran that resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, his death has initiated a series of attacks on surrounding nations with U.S. military bases.

The political environment in all the countries involved is expected to worsen from here.

In such a scenario, a video of Donald Trump is going viral that reveals his plans if anything happens to him. During an interview in February 2025, Trump said that he had left instructions.

When asked what would happen if Iran’s proxies ended up killing the president, he calmly answered that it would not be good for Iran.

He stated, “That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions.” Though Trump made these comments a year ago, they resurfaced amid the ongoing military activities. It gives an idea of the gravity of the recent geopolitical tensions.

Previously, Trump also suggested that a move like this is usually expected. According to him, no country sits idle once its leader is taken down.

He said, “If that happens to a leader, or close to a leader, frankly, if you had other people involved also, you would call for total obliteration of the state that did it, that would include Iran.” However, many in the comment section refute Trump’s claim, pointing out that after him, the president’s successor would be in charge.

One X user wrote, “A dead President can’t give orders.” Another noted, “His instructions are meaningless. Any response would be up to Vance and Vance alone.” Someone else commented, “Just humoring him – that’s not how it works – once he’s gone someone new with their own ideas comes in and takes over – they don’t carry out the dear leader’s plan.”

After the death of Khamenei, Iran’s political future has been put in limbo. The leader was killed in heavy airstrikes on his compound, situated in downtown Tehran. In retaliation, Iran’s Cabinet warned of grave repercussions, claiming that this “great crime will never go unanswered.” Its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard even threatened that it would launch the “most intense offensive operation.”

As reported by The Mirror, it warned, “The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorists bases.”

