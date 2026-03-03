Donald Trump Has Some Chilling Plans If Iran Manages to Kill Him

The U.S. and Israel, over the weekend, launched a joint military operation against Iran that resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, his death has initiated a series of attacks on surrounding nations with U.S. military bases.

The political environment in all the countries involved is expected to worsen from here.

In such a scenario, a video of Donald Trump is going viral that reveals his plans if anything happens to him. During an interview in February 2025, Trump said that he had left instructions.

When asked what would happen if Iran’s proxies ended up killing the president, he calmly answered that it would not be good for Iran.

President Trump said earlier that he’s “left instructions” if Iran assassinates him “That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions.” “There wouldn’t be anything left.” pic.twitter.com/M6NljZprPV — Bitcoin Teddy (@Bitcoin_Teddy) March 1, 2026

He stated, “That would be a terrible thing for them to do, not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions.” Though Trump made these comments a year ago, they resurfaced amid the ongoing military activities. It gives an idea of the gravity of the recent geopolitical tensions.

Previously, Trump also suggested that a move like this is usually expected. According to him, no country sits idle once its leader is taken down.

He said, “If that happens to a leader, or close to a leader, frankly, if you had other people involved also, you would call for total obliteration of the state that did it, that would include Iran.” However, many in the comment section refute Trump’s claim, pointing out that after him, the president’s successor would be in charge.

News Flash, no instructions survive his death. A president is immediately sworn in and it will be their decision as what to do. — Maverick (@SocomRaiders) March 1, 2026

One X user wrote, “A dead President can’t give orders.” Another noted, “His instructions are meaningless. Any response would be up to Vance and Vance alone.” Someone else commented, “Just humoring him – that’s not how it works – once he’s gone someone new with their own ideas comes in and takes over – they don’t carry out the dear leader’s plan.”

After the death of Khamenei, Iran’s political future has been put in limbo. The leader was killed in heavy airstrikes on his compound, situated in downtown Tehran. In retaliation, Iran’s Cabinet warned of grave repercussions, claiming that this “great crime will never go unanswered.” Its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard even threatened that it would launch the “most intense offensive operation.”

As reported by The Mirror, it warned, “The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorists bases.”