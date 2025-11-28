Donald Trump Has ‘Not Thought’ About Attending Sarah Beckstrom’s Funeral – But Brags About His Popularity in West Virginia

Washington, D.C., is in unrest following the shooting of two National Guard members. On Thursday, Donald Trump announced that Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom didn’t survive her injuries. However, the POTUS refused to promise that he would definitely attend her funeral when he was asked about it. Moments later, Trump went on to brag about his popularity in West Virginia.

For context, Beckstrom’s funeral will be held in West Virginia. When asked about whether he would attend the 20-year-old National Guard Specialist’s funeral, the POTUS said that he hadn’t “thought about it yet.”

“It is certainly something I could conceive of. I love West Virginia, and I won West Virginia by one of the biggest margins of any president anywhere,” said the Republican President. He continued, “These are great people. I love the people of West Virginia, I love the people of our country, but I haven’t given it any thought.”

The shift in tone at the press conference was obvious when the POTUS suddenly felt the need to brag about his popularity in the state, when discussing such a sensitive incident. His statement faced major backlash on social media, as many slammed the President for the bragging.

“He is truly the most demented, malignant narcissist alive. What a sick man,” one X (formerly Twitter) user commented, reposting a clip from the press conference. Another echoed, “This man turned going to a funeral into him winning the state where she died. What a ghoul.”

“Such a man of compassion — your death is more meaningful if you come from a place he won by big numbers,” another mockingly wrote. A fourth added, “He couldn’t, even for one moment, just be a decent person and not make it about himself. Lord, have mercy, and may her memory be eternal.”

Another user wondered, “Continually amazed that someone who’s been in public life as long as Trump has lacks the capacity to say anything appropriate when someone has died.”

One user also blamed Trump for Sarah Beckstrom’s death. “It’s because of your own selfish stupidity, Sarah was in a position to be MURDERED by an immigrant YOUR ADMINISTRATION GRANTED ASYLUM TO!” the person wrote.

The suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is an Afghan man who is living in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump has blamed Joe Biden’s “bad” administration for enabling Afghans who worked with the American forces during the war to enter the US. However, according to CNN, the man allegedly came to the United States during the Taliban takeover in 2021. Although he applied for asylum in 2024, it was only approved in April 2025 during the Trump administration.