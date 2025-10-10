Donald Trump Has A Grudge Against Pam Bondi

It might come as a shock, but Donald Trump might hold a grudge against Pam Bondi. The Trump-appointed Attorney General injured his hand last year, and the POTUS has not forgotten about it. The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump has complained many times that Bondi’s large wedding ring made him bleed.

The timeline of the incident cannot be confirmed, as Pam Bondi had been seen wearing a diamond ring since 2017, when she started dating John Wakefield. Although many details about this incident are not disclosed, social media users have made it a topic of discussion. When the

The Daily Mail wrote an article about it, and one reader joked, “I guess he really is thin-skinned.” The individual was referring to Trump’s hypersensitivity towards any criticism.

“You could say she has blood on her hands then!” wrote another user. A third added, “Well, he shouldn’t grip people’s hands so hard.” Another shared the same sentiment: “Why would he squeeze her hand so hard it caused her ring to break his skin?” Both these comments were referring to Trump‘s habit of always shaking other people’s hands too hard in order to show his power.

‘Justice Must Be Served’: Donald Trump Puts Pam Bondi On Blast For Lack Of ‘Action’ pic.twitter.com/usRrM4UTvD — The Black MAGA Preacher (@WellsJorda89710) September 21, 2025

However, some people refused to believe Trump’s story. One user noted, “Ring is on her left hand and they are both right-handed for shaking.” While the POTUS may put the blame on Pam Bondi, Trump’s hands have long been the topic of discussion.

In particular, ever since he began his second term, he has been spotted with a weird bruise on the top of his right hand, which he tries to conceal with makeup. The bruised hand also sparked many concerns about his health.

However, the White House clarified what might have caused the bruise. “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day,” said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, trying to dismiss the concerns.

Trump’s hands were also a part of the discussion during his 2016 presidential election. At that time, Marco Rubio, who is ironically now the Secretary of State, trolled his “small hands.” The Republican hit back, “And he referred to my hands, if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you, there’s no problem.”

Regardless of his grudge, Donald Trump otherwise seems to praise Pam Bondi. Previously, he said, “I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career.”