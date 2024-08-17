Donald Trump Had a ‘Weird’ Response to Insults Directed at Him and Vance: “He Was a Great Student”

Recently, during a conference at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, former President Donald Trump was asked about being branded 'weird' by Democrats— a strategy spearheaded by Democratic VP pick, Tim Walz. As reported by The HuffPost, referring to Kamala Harris, Trump stated, "She actually called me ‘weird’ and she called JD and I ‘weird.’ He’s not weird, he was a great student at Yale.

Trump: She actually called me "Weird." She called JD and me "Weird." He is not weird, he was a great student at Yale. pic.twitter.com/TJrXEtwFQ0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2024

Trump, thereafter, bashed Minnesota Governor, Walz. "We have this guy that’s running a failed, really a very failed state who’s had a terrible career. I mean you have him saying, ‘They are weird.’ No, he is a weird guy, and she is weird in her policy." Walz has repeatedly used the term to describe the Republican contenders. For instance, in an interview with MSNBC that took place in July, he said, "These guys are just weird. They are running for He-Man Women Haters Club or something. That is what they go at. That is not what people are interested in."

I love how much this bothers him. Trump is weird! — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 15, 2024

At the conference, before fielding questions, Trump gave a 45-minute speech in which he began by criticizing Harris directly on the economy, inflation, and the performance of the Biden administration. It featured two tables cluttered with items, such as coffee, Froot Loops morning cereal, condiments etc, in an effort to back Trump's claim that many Americans were paying too much for necessities. However, Trump soon strayed into other subjects, such as the border, the impact of windmills on birds, urban crime, electric vehicle quality, and his connections with other world leaders.

Man talking in front of a box of cereal at a golf course says he isn't "weird". — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) August 15, 2024

Subsequently, Trump argued he had the right to criticize Harris. As reported by The Hill, several reporters questioned him about the growing Republican concern that he should not attack his opponent on a personal level and focus instead on his own policies. Trump stated, "As far as the personal attacks, I’m very angry at her because of what she’s done to the country. I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president. And I think it’s very important that we win." He added, "She certainly attacks me personally."

Trump also criticized Walz last week at a Montana rally, describing him as 'weird'. As per Time, he stated, "No, we're not weird. We're very solid people. We want to have strong borders. We want to have good elections. I think we're the opposite of weird. They’re weird." Trump also asserted that members of Harris's campaign were collaborating with the media to generate 'soundbites.' He added, "It’s unbelievable. You know it’s not a word (weird) that’s really used too much in politics. No, J.D. Vance is a great patriot."