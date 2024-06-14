Donald Trump Gushes About a Speech 'Rewritten with AI': "What It Does Is So Crazy”

Former president Donald Trump revealed that he had AI rewrite a speech, and it pleased him to the point that he chose to go for it. The GOP contender also expressed his concern that artificial intelligence (AI), which he described as 'really powerful stuff,' requires extreme caution during an appearance on Thursday's Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.

As reported by Mediate, Trump said, "What it does is so crazy. Now, it can also be really used for good. I mean, things can happen. I had a speech rewritten by AI out there, one of the top people. He said, “Oh, you’re gonna make a speech.” “Yeah.” He goes click click click, and like 15 seconds later, he shows me my speech, written so beautifully, I said, “I’m gonna use this.” I’ve never seen anything like it." Continuing his gushing, he used words like 'unbelievable' and 'fast' to describe the technology.

Donald Trump has talked in a recent interview about just how much deepfake tech frightens him.



"Maybe the most dangerous thing out there, because there's no real solution, [is] the AI, as they call it. It is so scary. I saw somebody ripping me off the other day, where they had… pic.twitter.com/DrEv3NpXt3 — ControlAI (@ai_ctrl) February 6, 2024

Trump further added, "You just say, ‘I’m writing a speech about these two young, beautiful men that are great fighters, and sort of great at a lot of things, and tell me about them and say some nice things.’ And then it comes out. It comes out with the most beautiful writing, so one industry I think that will be gone are these wonderful speechwriters. I’ve never seen anything like it, and so quickly. A manner of literally minutes, it’s done. It’s a little bit scary."

With the rise of AI, the scope of tools available to foreign actors to influence U.S elections is an increasing threat and yet the far right’s Project 2025 agenda would neuter our defense against these types of attacks on American democracy. The results could be catastrophic. https://t.co/TNmSyFWQLv — Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) June 6, 2024

Earlier in the conversation, Trump brought up the topic of deepfakes, claiming that he had seen an image of himself endorsing a product that he couldn't discern was not authentic. Trump said that the voice was flawless. Every phrase was accompanied by flawless lip movement. He went on to imagine a possible end-of-the-world scenario where a deep fake of the President declares a nuclear attack on another nation, emphasizing how terrifying the high-quality fakes are, especially if one is in the highest office in the country.

It’s almost hard to laugh at this. People could think this is real. AI is being used for the wrong things and I feel like we’re fu**ing up the internet. This kind of thing could ruin the American elections. If there’s instability in the US, it affects everything. #Investments https://t.co/ojXyDmkUYz — nICHOLAS zOTOFF 🇨🇦 (@listeningto2pac) May 25, 2024

American political campaigns have a long history of using altered video, manipulated visuals, and deceptive robocalls. The 2024 presidential election, however, is developing into a hitherto unseen arena for voters and their would-be manipulators, thanks to the proliferation of affordable generative AI. Earlier this year, a deepfake President Joe Biden 'advised' Democrats in New Hampshire not to vote in the state's presidential primary in January via a robocall.

As per Forbes, the investigation led to Life Corporation, a business located in Texas. Robotic phone calls made by AI have been illegal in the US since then, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The Verge also reported that the Federal Communications Commission is fining long-time operator Steve Kramer $6 million and Lingo Telecom $2 million. The proposed fines were disclosed by the FCC and called a 'first-of-its-kind enforcement action.' Kramer said that he created the deepfake to convey a message on the use of artificial intelligence in elections; he hired a magician from New Orleans for $150 to produce it. New Hampshire grand juries indicted Kramer on 26 charges, including voting suppression and impersonating a candidate, and he faces criminal punishment in that state as well.