Donald Trump Goofs Up Mid-Question, Then Pam Bondi’s Assistance Makes It Worse — Netizens Say, “It’s Embarrassing”

Donald Trump is on a roll, adding to more embarrassing and troll-worthy moments during public appearances. From spiraling into his own train of thought to getting the facts wrong to fumbling for the right words, the U.S. President has already become the hot topic of much criticism and meme material across social media. And not just him; it also appears that members of his federal cabinet follow suit with media briefings and public appearances, where their slip-ups become the highlight of the show.

Well, something similar happened again when Trump’s rendezvous with a French reporter led to all kinds of confusion, prompting netizens to question his ignorance and incoherence. Moreover, with the 79-year-old then ordering U.S. State Attorney General Pam Bondi to intervene, things became even more embarrassing, as neither of them could save the matter. It all began during a routine White House press briefing, when a French reporter asked Trump whether he foresaw a challenge to his peace-making efforts in Israel after a vote at the Knesset on annexing the West Bank.

The reporter stood up and asked, “Yesterday, there was a vote at the Knesset in Israel on annexing the West Bank. Do you see it as a challenge to your peace efforts?” However, when it came to Donald Trump, instead of answering the female reporter, he went on a spree of ranting, claiming that he could not understand a word the female reporter said in her French accent. Ushering Pam Bondi to help him out, he asked, “Will you answer that, please, because I cannot understand a word she’s saying.”

Obviously, with someone who’s the mouthpiece of the United States unable to answer a question of such prime importance, there was major commotion among the onlookers. Nonetheless, Bondi did not waste a minute on immediate damage control and leaned into Trump, making an effort to relay the question to him in a way Trump would understand. Before she could even finish, this already embarrassing follow-up moment turned all the more cringy when Trump broke out with a more subtle insult towards the French reporter.

Without mincing his words, the U.S. President asked, “Where are you from? You’re from France? Beautiful accent, but we can’t understand what you’re saying.” The sharp dismissal in his tone was evidently disguised as an alleged compliment. Thereafter, the Attorney General finally succeeded in giving Trump a clarification on the question being asked.

However, his answer did not reflect any understanding at all and was instead another incoming rant. He said, “The West Bank is, don’t worry about the West Bank. Israel’s not going to do anything with the West Bank, OK? Don’t worry about it. Is that your question? They’re not going to do anything with the West Bank. Don’t worry about it.”

Q: “Yesterday, there was a vote at the Knesset in Israel on annexing the West Bank. Do you see it as a challenge to your peace?” Trump: “Will you answer that, please? Because I cannot understand the words you say.” Bondi: “She said a vote at the Knesset on the West Bank.”… pic.twitter.com/LK4CRdtgD1 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 23, 2025

Naturally, the fact that Trump seemed to have no understanding of the Knesset situation made viewers quite skeptical of him. As the video went viral on social media, netizens were quick to point out that he has absolutely no idea who he is. Some even poked fun at Pam Bondi’s last-minute attempts to save it, since clearly they did not work out.

One user commented, “He has no idea what the Knesset is. Why is the blonde DOJ person at his side every day? Is she his caretaker? I remember when Obama and Lynch (DOJ) were seen on the same tarmac, and the GOP lost its mind. But this is ok?

Another user tagged Pam Bondi as ‘Pocket Pam’, while poking fun at the U.S. Attorney General, who’s always there beside Trump to do damage control. Someone else wrote, “The way Pam Bondi touches Trump, like she’s used to rubbing on him.” Another netizen highlighted the inappropriate way the President dismissed the female reporter and wrote, “The way he speaks to female reporters is horrendous, embarrassing, and degrading.”

The dude needs hearing aids but he’ll never get them because to Trump the ability to hear makes him look weak. — Jimbar99 (@jimbar99) October 24, 2025

The reporter speaks better English than Melanis. He should be able to understand her. — Jennifer (@MouthyOldBat) October 23, 2025

Someone said, “The reporter speaks better English than Melania,” while another wrote that Trump needs a “hearing aid.”

This hasn’t been the first time that Trump has stirred moments of embarrassment like these, where his sheer lack of understanding basic questions and vague responses has left many to criticize him thoroughly. Moreover, his policies during the federal shutdown have also earned him ire from far and wide, leaving citizens disturbed by the restrictions imposed on them.