Donald Trump Goes Off-Script Claims Kamala Harris Talked About 'Birds and the Bees' During ABC Debate

Former President Donald Trump veered off-script at a recent event and made a bizarre comment about Vice President Kamala Harris talking about 'birds and the bees' during the September 10 debate. Trump's claim came during a speech he gave to supporters in Mint Hill, North Carolina. While discussing the recent ABC News presidential debate between himself and Harris, he asserted the debate was unfair, arguing it was "three on one" because the moderators fact-checked his statements, as per Raw Story.

Subsequently, Trump's speech took a strange turn as he stressed, "We had a woman debating. She just talked about, like, the birds and the bees. She didn't talk about…when you asked a question, there was never an answer. There was never any knowledge. When you saw her the other day, and by the way, when she did the interview previously with the Pennsylvania person who was a nice person. I know him very well. They were the softest questions. [Yet] she was unable, literally unable to answer the questions. We can't have that. We cannot have it. We need four strong years, we have to bring our country back," as per HuffPost.

His rant left many confused. An X user, @AccountableGOP, posted a clip of the same and asked, "Donald Trump: 'We got great marks on that debate. We had a woman debating, she just talked about, like, the birds and the bees…There was never an answer. There was never any knowledge.' What is he talking about?" In response, @RpsAgainstTrump, trolled, "Poor Donald. He’s still licking his wounds after getting destroyed on the debate stage."

@American_Bridge added, "Trump bizarrely says Kamala Harris 'just talked about, like, the birds and the bees' during the debate. We didn't think his lies could get any weirder, but here we are." @bhodili2 penned, "I do not recall Harris discussing birds or bees, but I do remember Trump talking about Haitians eating the dogs, cats, and other pets of Springfield. I also remember her baiting him like a bull fighter and Trump repeatedly goring himself by running headfirst into her barbs over and over again." Echoeing the sentiment, @gtconway3d, quipped, "Maybe he’s buzzed?"

It's unclear why Trump used the out-of-context phrase to describe Harris's debate arguments. Not offering an explanation, he moved on to other topics in his speech. Some have wondered if Trump was referring to the argument of abortion rights—an issue, on which the Left has based its 2024 campaign. This isn't the first time Trump has made unusual or controversial statements about his political opponents. At Mint Hill too, Trump repeated a false claim about Haitian migrants in Ohio eating people's pets despite fact-checkers repeatedly having debunked the same.