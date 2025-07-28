Donald Trump Goes Makeup-Free in Scotland—Health Concerns Resurface Over ‘Aged’ Look

President Donald Trump is old, and he does not need reminding from anyone. However, there have been times when people tend to forget it over his constant rambling over the topics he deems fit.

However, there are times when Donald Trump would appear frail and confused, and it would remind everyone that he is, after all, one of the oldest presidents of the United States.

Something similar happened on a recent trip to Scotland. Donald Trump went on a ‘work trip’ to Scotland and there he visited one of his resorts for a game of golf.

There he was photographed playing golf without wearing any makeup for the first time in over a year. This natural appearance, without makeup, showed his peculiar skin details that were consistent with his skin condition, Rosacea, as mentioned in the medical report in April. This, along with his posture, sparked renewed scrutiny over his health, especially following a Chronic Venous Insufficiency CVI diagnosis earlier this month.

Trump in Scotland practicing his mortician make-up look. He looks 90-years-old. pic.twitter.com/UmgNqq2z4c — AustinBlue (@MakeTexasBlue22) July 27, 2025

Donald Trump was photographed at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire. It is a course tied to his family business. In these photos, Trump can be seen wearing a casual “USA” cap and simple golf attire. There was no spray tan in these pictures, and it showed a pale complexion and visible facial redness. These features that had previously been masked with the help of tan and makeup.

Trump also had a weary expression, which could be because he was probably expecting high regards and welcome from Scotland, an essentially white country, but all he got were severe protests.

People quickly commented that his makeup-free look showed every line, texture, and sign of aging.

President Trump gets in a round of gold at his golf course in Scotland.

It doesn’t look like his ankles are bothering him at all! pic.twitter.com/9ptpkg5af2 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 26, 2025

The outing took place as Trump was on a diplomatic visit. He met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He also launched a new golf course in Balmedie. However, despite ongoing business and diplomacy efforts and controversies he is handling back home, all media attention mainly shifted to his physical appearance.

Critics have also noted heavily made-up bruising on Trump’s hand. It is being assumed that he uses makeup to conceal signs of CVI and swelling. However, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt keeps reiterating that the discoloration is the result of frequent handshakes and daily aspirin, and it is part of the preventative health regimen.

WATCH THIS: PRES. TRUMP MEETS WITH UK PM KEIR STARMER IN SCOTLAND – ENTIRE PRESSER pic.twitter.com/u5q0Yih4VJ — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 28, 2025

Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella affirmed prior medical exams ruled out more serious issues like heart disease.

These visuals have again brought forward the debate about Donald Trump’s overall fitness and whether he is actually capable of serving as the President. Even though the White House continues to insist that Trump is in best of his health, the visuals sat otherwise. It is clear that he is overweight, has trouble standing straight, has memory slips and goes on weird rants about windmills. Commentators have also highlighted the contrast between Donald Trump’s curated appearance and his unfiltered physical state.