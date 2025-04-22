Donald Trump Gives Candid Marriage Advice to Newly Engaged Couple at Easter Event—“Make Sure You…”

Trump and his wife, Melania, were seen at the White House Easter Egg Roll event on Easter Monday. This is a historic celebration that is held annually for American presidents and their families. Journalists and media outlets gather on the South Lawn as the event is held in full public view.

This year, President Trump was walking around the venue and speaking to the attendees. Many journalists were part of the attendees. In one of his meetups, he was talking to a journalist. The journalist asked him for candid marriage advice.

Brian Glenn, who works with the Real America’s Voice White House, was recorded conversing with the President. He is currently dating Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican representative.

One journalist, Daniel Baldwin, went ahead to greet Trump while also introducing his fiancée, Monica Luisi. Baldwin works at One America News. He was recorded saying, “Nice to see you, sir, how are you? This is my beautiful fiancé.” From Luisi’s Instagram account, we can tell that the two got engaged last year in 2024 in Washington, D.C.

President Trump gave marriage advice to a reporter and his fiancée, saying, “Make sure that you like each other.” https://t.co/XdzD5JhIDV pic.twitter.com/CVQvbB3Xwn — The National Desk (@TND) April 22, 2025

Glenn was standing right next to them and asked the president if he had any marriage advice for the couple. Trump gave a serious expression and went on to say, “Make sure you like each other.” He further said that if they don’t like each other, they should not get married. He gave a huge smile and moved to greet the next group.

Baldwin’s fiancé, Luisi, posted the video on X, captioning You don’t get marriage advice from the President every day!

Even Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, congratulated the two on the Instagram post to celebrate their union. Another prominent person to congratulate the two was Kari Lake, who is an advisor for the U.S. Agency.

Many people on social media are responding to Trump’s marriage advice, saying he does make sense. But, they were also quick to admit that he’s been married thrice. His marriage to Melania Trump has lasted more than two decades, so we guess he knows what he’s saying.

Absolutely LOVE Donald Trump giving marriage advice to this beautiful couple! 💍🇺🇸

Nobody does it better pure gold! pic.twitter.com/YXXkK7H8bZ — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 (@DKH013) April 21, 2025

Both Melania and Trump were joyful at the event. They were walking holding hands. Trump even gave her a peck on the cheek. Melania has always been by Trump’s side, even when she is away from the public eye.

She has always given him advice on many professional things when asked why she is out of the public eye. Trump has assured everyone she will be present, but she’s also a private person. We can see that he’s protective of her and does not push her too much. He says the media is nasty and he’d like to keep her away from the drama as much as he can.