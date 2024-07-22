Netizens had a field day mocking former president Donald Trump over a past donation he made to Kamala Harris' election campaign. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Florida Democrat, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of the $5,000 check to Harris' 2011 campaign for the office of California Attorney General. Moskowitz quipped, "Was a wise investment." Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump GOP consultant, also shared a picture of the $5,000 check on social media and captioned it, "Hahahahaha."

Was a wise investment pic.twitter.com/S7C18nDFzA — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 21, 2024

The congressman wasn't alone in his trolling. Michael Steele, former head of the Republican National Committee and now a vocal Trump critic, also chimed in. "So when Trump wrote that check to re-elect Kamala Harris in 2011, I bet he didn't think she would cash it in 2024!"

TRUMP SOUNDSSSS LIKE YOUR SCARED, BUT DIDNT YOU DONATE TO HARRIS ATT GENERAL$5000. 2011. And You Donated in 2012 FOR HARRIS SENATE $6000. To Her Campion!! https://t.co/9HC19ZKkCG — andrea phillips (@realphillipsA) July 22, 2024

Interestingly, back in 2020, Business Insider reported that Trump had given money to Harris’s campaigns twice before she became the Democratic vice-presidential nominee — including a $1,000 check in 2013 (that complemented the $5,000 donation highlighted by Moskowitz).

Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Kamala D. Harris’s reelection campaign while she was California’s attorney general.



He gave $5,000 to Harris’s campaign in September 2011 and $1,000 in February 2013.



Ivanka Trump gave Kamala Harris’s campaign $2,000 in 2014. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 21, 2024

It's worth noting that Trump made these donations as a private citizen. His advisor at the time told PBS Newshour that Trump 'donated to candidates across all aisles.' This explanation matches Trump's words from his 2016 campaign where he stated, "I have contributed to most of them. Can you believe it? I have given to Democrats. I have given to Hillary Clinton... I had given to everybody because that was my job. I gotta give to them because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my (expletive)," as per Raw Story.

In a possible debate, Harris could ask Trump (among other things):

"If you think so little of me, how come you donated $6,000 to my reelection campaign when I was California’s attorney general?" ($5K in Sept. 2011 and $1K in Feb. 2013) — West Wing Report (Edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) July 21, 2024

Harris reportedly didn't keep the money. In 2015, her spokesperson told the Sacramento Bee that the funds were donated to a nonprofit group supporting Central Americans. Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, also gave $2,000 to Harris in 2014. At the time, Trump had stated, "I made a $5,000 contribution to Ms. Harris' campaign — the highest level of sponsorship listed in the invitation — and Ivanka attended the event together with some of Trump Org.'s other top executives."

The news of the old donation made the rounds online after Biden, on Sunday afternoon, announced he was ending his re-election bid. The incumbent POTUS, who is currently recovering from COVID-19 in Delaware, posted, "While I have intended to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term." In response to the endorsement, Harris assured voters, "We have 107 days until election day. Together, we will fight and together, we will win." The Democratic nominee to replace Biden will be officially announced at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (from August 19 to August 22).