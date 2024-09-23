Donald Trump Gets Trolled Again for Doing Signature 'Pathetic' Dance at Rally: 'Monkey in the Cage'

Donald Trump recently got trolled for his signature dance moves as he concluded his rally in North Carolina. The former President, who is known for making headlines with his quirky moves, has made many fans and frenemies with his dance moves during his campaign rallies for the upcoming presidential elections. However, the one in North Carolina led to him getting trolled by netizens yet again.

Trump wraps up his North Carolina rally with some double jerk dancing pic.twitter.com/lo7oLOxCCz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2024

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a video of the ex-POTUS on X (formerly known as Twitter) dancing as he concludes the rally in the state. The video captioned, "Trump wraps up his North Carolina rally with some double jerk dancing" had comments trolling the businessman-turned-politician on the micro-blogging site. User @PeterMallette9 commented, "See the monkey in the cage." @EZanichkows trolled, "It's amazing to me that he still does the double jerk dance. Hasn't anyone told him?"

I love the enclosure now. Makes it look like a display monkey in a cage. Much more comical in a box. — Not X (@davidhatestrump) September 21, 2024

Another X user @Leafer1 commented, "It's like Trump's pull string got stuck halfway." Questioning Trump's moves on similar lines, @MuddyPawGirls asked, "So nobody has mentioned how especially weird the double-hand job dance is? All this time and no one?" User @dvillella said sarcastically, "Thankfully, the teleprompter blocked his face." @Kathlee96449320 shared their views by saying, "Imagine any world leader doing that?! Pathetic."

We love our double jerk don’t we folks — Shapiro Fan 🥥🌴🇺🇸 (@RationalWins) September 21, 2024

The 78-year-old realtor turned Republican's dance moves on Village People's track also fuelled confusion around the recent copyright issues. The Trump campaign had earlier faced copyright trouble for using songs of several artists and music bands who retaliated and threatened with legal repercussions. The video, however, shows the crowd cheering for the business mogul. According to OK! Magazine, Trump was roasted for his dance moves on The Peanuts theme song.

Didn't the Village People repeatedly tell him not to play their song? — Diane Hutcherson (@zetahutch) September 22, 2024

In another interesting instance, it was revealed in another report by OK! Magazine that Trump has been witnessed tuning into Taylor Swift's song Folklore despite all the hate for her on the internet. The 34-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after the debate between Harris and Trump. Sharing her past woes and why she made the choice, Swift posted a note on her Instagram handle addressing her fans. The post had her photo with her cat, and she signed off as the 'Childless Cat Lady,' which was a dramatic jibe at the Republican nominee's running mate J D Vance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

The politician then retaliated by posting on his social media handle that he 'hates Taylor Swift.' Therefore, the business mogul's interest in listening to Swift's music left several surprised. An image of him scrolling through an iPad with seemingly a poster of the singer's album cover went viral on the internet. However, X generated a default sticker for readers that said, "The photo in this image has been manipulated to show the cover of Swift's 'folklore.' The original image does not show this album on screen." Netizens took to the internet to call him out for being a secret Swiftie.