Donald Trump Gets Seized Documents Back After Judge Dismisses Case—Says ‘Justice Finally Won’

Donald Trump announced on Friday that the classified documents that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate during an investigation, have officially been returned to him. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case in July. It was just two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. As Trump traveled back to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One following a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, boxes were seen being loaded onto the aircraft.

He took to his Truth Social account and wrote, “The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about.” He also seemed to drop a hint at plans to feature them in his presidential library. “Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong. This was merely an attack on a political opponent that, obviously, did not work well. Justice in our Country will now be restored,” Trump stated.

☄️#BREAKING: Trump is having his documents brought back to him 😆 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/soGgVTCtZm — Galaxy News United(GNU) (@GalaxyNewsUnit) March 1, 2025

He was previously accused of unlawfully retaining classified national security documents after leaving office. That led to an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. However, Judge Cannon ruled the case unconstitutional and cited violations of the Appointments and Appropriations Clauses. She found that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment did not have any legal standing and nullified the prosecution.

This decision had a part to play in reshaping Donald Trump’s legal outlook. After this, he was left with only two remaining criminal cases, one in Georgia and another in Washington, D.C. The classified documents case was initially seen as one of Trump’s most significant legal threats. It was considered more straightforward than his January 6th election interference case, which involved complex legal arguments and conspiracy claims.

However, in a detailed 93-page ruling, Judge Cannon mentioned that the power to appoint a special counsel resides with Congress, not the executive branch. “Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the motion, the Court is convinced that Special Counsel Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme – the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” she wrote.

Her decision stunned legal analysts, though she had previously expressed skepticism about the government’s case. Many did not hesitate to accuse her of deliberately delaying the proceedings until after the election. Before dismissing the case, one of her key rulings was to halt the scheduled May trial, and disputes over classified evidence were stated.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to ensure an independent investigation. However, Cannon ruled that his appointment was unconstitutional.

“The Framers gave Congress a pivotal role in the appointment of principal and inferior officers. That role cannot be usurped by the Executive Branch or diffused elsewhere – whether in this case or in another case, whether in times of heightened national need or not,” she stated.

When Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term on January 20, the case was still unresolved. Nine days later, Jack Smith formally dropped the charges where he cited the Justice Department’s long-standing policy of not prosecuting sitting presidents. He also resigned from his position.