Ex-Commerce Secretary Talks About 'Only Danger' for Trump In Debate: "He's Big, Strong, and a Man"

Former Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, endorsed Donald Trump in February. His official statement read, "For four years as Secretary of Commerce, it was my profound honor to work closely with one of the greatest presidents in American history, President Donald J. Trump." The billionaire businessman continued, "I wholeheartedly endorse him as our 47th president. It is time for the entire Republican Party to unify behind him, stop wasting money and resources on other candidates, and focus on defeating Joe Biden this November." Ross recently offered Trump some advice and argued that he must adhere to his policies and show less aggression to overcome Vice President Kamala Harris in the next presidential debate on September 10.

Meet Wilbur Ross, the Billionaire investor who worked for Rothschild Investments.



In 1992 he bailed out Donald Trump’s bankrupt Atlantic City Properties in exchange for 50% stake of the Taj Mahal.



He would later on became his pick for Commerce Secretary during his presidency. pic.twitter.com/Ihpx7TbMJr — Donnie Discerned (@DonnieDarkened) April 25, 2022

“The only danger is Trump being big and strong and a man,” he warned during a 77 WABC radio interview with John Catsimatidis. “He has to be careful not to be seen as piling on a woman. People don’t like to see a woman pushed too hard.” As per Huff Post, he further suggested that Trump bring up topics of inflation and the southern border of the United States i,e., “all the things that people are really very worried about.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Ross' remarks were a reminder of Trump's controversial 2016 debate with his then-rival, Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee had accused him of 'stalking' her 'around the stage.' In a lengthy op-ed in The New York Times, Clinton claimed that Trump “unleashed a blizzard of interruptions, insults, and lies that overwhelmed the moderators and did a disservice to the voters.” She continued, “It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate. It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.”

“Yet expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential,” Clinton quipped. According to Forbes, Republicans have been warning Trump for a while to quit insulting Harris and focus on policies, yet the GOP nominee stated that he is 'entitled to attack' his rival. Trump's jabs at Harris have mostly focused on her intelligence, sense of humor, and color. For instance, earlier this month, the former president implied that Harris's recognition of her Indian ancestry prevented her from being Black.

When a reporter questioned Trump on whether he agreed with calls to end the personal assaults, he responded by saying he has insulted Harris "because of what she's done to the country." “I don’t have a lot of respect for her,” Trump declared. Peter Navarro, a former White House staffer, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican candidate, have both urged Trump to concentrate on policy rather than sparring with Harris. Navarro claimed that Trump would lose out on swing voters' if his verbal assaults continued.