Donald Trump Floats Idea of Nominating Himself for Kennedy Center Honor — Internet Loses It

A bit of self-awareness might serve Donald Trump well. The President recently suggested he might nominate himself for a Kennedy Center Honor. The declaration has drawn mixed reactions from social media users, though disbelief has been the most common reaction.

The President and First Lady, Melania Trump, walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet for the ceremony on Sunday night. Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and Kiss were all personally selected by Trump for this year’s honors.

The event is the first major one after the President appointed himself chairman of the historic Kennedy Center. The move in itself was deemed controversial. But few expected what Donald Trump said next.

🚨 LMAO this is why Trump is the funniest president ever 😂 “Could you imagine receiving a Kennedy Center honor next year?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yeah. I think I’m going to nominate myself for next year! 🔥 He says what everyone else is afraid to say and makes it legendary every… pic.twitter.com/lfYNCGAPpu — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) December 8, 2025

“Maybe I’ll nominate myself,” the 79-year-old declared confidently. He went on to make a wild claim that would make a claim bold enough to surprise even those accustomed to his self-promotion.

“I think I’ve been pretty good for the arts,” he added to back up his remark. Trump hosted the annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, where many politicians and A-listers were present.

He made the comment while speaking to reporters on the red carpet. “Could you imagine that next year you are not hosting but maybe you are receiving the Kennedy Center Honor?”a reporter asked.

“That’s an interesting one, I’ve not heard of that one before,” the President prefaced, while you could almost see the wheels turning. After a brief and unconvincing attempt at humility, Donald Trump announced he would nominate himself..

Traditionally, the honorees are nominated by a Special Honors Advisory Committee and the Executive Committee of the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees.

Trump, who, notably, appointed himself decided to appoint himself as the Chairman of the Kennedy Center, can likely do whatever he pleases, including nominating himself for the nation’s highest honor for arts and culture.

Grabbing what he wants and bragging about it? Just another day in the Donald Trump world. The declaration seems to have attracted contrasting comments on social media. MAGA loyalists have rallied behind him, unsurprisingly.

This POTUS is as funny as he is serious. He’s always 10 steps ahead. He’s so unpredictable, it makes people, even those that hate him, watch him. Liberals are in infactuated with him even more. He lives rent free in every liberals head. — Jim Bonza (@JDB_E5_USMC) December 8, 2025

Critics, meanwhile, had plenty to say about what they saw as his blatant narcissism. “Pathetic,” one commented. “Doctors say he would be around next year,” another joked.

“Only Trump could turn a Kennedy Center question into a punchline AND make it iconic,” a netizen wrote. “No one can do it like trump,” another claimed. “This POTUS is as funny as he is serious. He’s always 10 steps ahead,” a third added.

Only time will tell if the President ends up on the list of nominees next year. What time has already told is that if there were an award for self-proclamation, Donald Trump would be plastered in big, bold, block letters on the winner’s trophy.