Donald Trump Flaunts ‘Shimmering Gold Decor’ Hours After Michigan Church Shooting, Netizens Furious

Donald Trump’s love for gold accents has grabbed the spotlight yet again! In an unexpected video posted to Truth Social, Trump showcased a lavish display of gilded decorations now adorning parts of the White House during his second term. The video, which had no music and slowly panned across a table filled with trinkets and ornaments, was captioned “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House.”

Donald Trump added, “Foreign leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!” While the 79-year-old’s love for gold is understandable, he received backlash when he decided to post about his recent interior decorations.

According to Daily Beast, just hours earlier, Americans were stunned by a tragic mass shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan, where a U.S. Marine veteran killed four people and injured eight before setting the chapel on fire. Reportedly, he rammed a vehicle during a large service and began shooting recklessly. Authorities have identified the man as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old from the nearby city of Burton who was killed during an altercation with officers.

Donald Trump acknowledged the attack saying, “The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This incident appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

Another shocking shooting episode happened weeks after right-wing politician Charlie Kirke was shot in broad daylight during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, even as Trump’s video post, which went live around 4:30 p.m. Social media users quickly criticized the timing and mocked him. “HOW is he posting THIS after what happened last night in NC, and today in Michigan?” one user asked.

Nevertheless, Trump remains proud of his interior choices. According to recent news, he has another proposal, which includes constructing a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which will be added to the East Wing before the end of his four-year tenure in 2029. The decor enthusiast also oversaw renovations to the Rose Garden in the White House.

Trump has already redecorated the Oval Office, and its gold accents received mocking comments once the pictures circulated on X. In addition, the West Wing colonnade, previously a simple architectural feature, has also been redesigned. Now, it features gold-framed portraits of every U.S. president except 82-year-old Joe Biden.

Instead of a photo of Biden, Trump installed an image of an autopen. The display, housed along the iconic West Wing Colonnade that connects the Executive Residence to the Oval Office, includes portraits of former leaders such as Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

Besides the pictures, Donald Trump’s collection includes the official FIFA Club World Cup trophy in the official residence. He reportedly begged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to leave the trophy in the Oval Office and later acquired a second golden replica. Chelsea FC, the 2025 Club World Cup winners, were given a replica instead.