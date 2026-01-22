Donald Trump Finds a Loophole To Crack Liberal TV Shows, Goes After Jimmy Kimmel Again!!!

For quite some time, Donald Trump has been facing criticism from late-night talk shows that have taken digs at him and his administration. But that may no longer happen, as the Federal Communications Commission has placed late-night and daytime talk shows in its crosshairs.

On January 22, 2026, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr posted on X, announcing new regulatory guidance that curtailed the freedom these shows have enjoyed until now. In the post, he said the programs had assumed they qualified as “bona fide news.”

— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) January 21, 2026

However, the shows were political in nature, and their partisan purposes fueled their content. That may no longer be the case, as the FCC has reminded broadcasters of their obligations under Section 315 of the Communications Act of 1934. The act states,

“If a broadcast station permits any legally qualified candidate for public office to use its facilities, it shall provide an equal opportunity to all other legally qualified candidates for that office.”

Until now, talk shows have enjoyed exemptions from the “equal time” rules. However, under the new guidance, those exemptions may no longer apply. The Federal Communications Commission said it had not been provided with evidence that the late-night programs would “qualify” for the “‘bona fide’ news exemption.” The commission added,

“Moreover, a program that is motivated by partisan purposes, for example, would not be entitled to an exemption under longstanding FCC precedent.”

The statement further noted that any program or network may file a petition if it seeks formal assurance from the commission that it is exempt from the “equal opportunities” requirement. The move was unforeseen and could significantly affect late-night shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as the daytime program The View.

Neither Carr nor the FCC named specific television shows accused of violating the “equal time” rule. However, Donald Trump shared the development on his Truth Social account, writing that the commission had taken “aim” at ABC programs The View and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While the POTUS and his supporters are celebrating the move, Anna M. Gomez, FCC Commissioner, issued a public statement on X, calling it an “escalation” and one of several efforts to “censor and control speech.” She added,

“The First Amendment does not yield to government intimidation. Broadcasters should not feel pressured to water down, sanitize, or avoid critical coverage out of fear of regulatory retaliation.”

Previously, in an interview with CBS News, the POTUS said that networks responsible for what he described as “bad publicity” should have their licenses revoked. However, he added that the matter would be left to the judgment of Brendan Carr.

As Trump has had ongoing disputes with Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the regulatory move has drawn attention to its potential impact, with broadcasters now being reminded of their obligation to operate in the public interest.