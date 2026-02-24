Donald Trump Has Failed To Bring Peace To Kyiv For Four Years— Why?

President Donald Trump has been consistent in strongarming international allies and enemies. However, there seems to be one international leader that has refused to kowtow to the U.S. Despite his multiple attempts at peace, Vladimir Putin continues his assaults in Ukraine. While Trump has blamed multiple channels for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, one fact is as clear as day — Donald Trump has not been able to bring peace to the Russia-Ukraine war.

As the conflict entered its fourth year in February 2026, there seems to be no end in sight. Both Ukraine and Russia have expressed a willingness to talk about peace. However, the demands made by each side simply seem nonnegotiable to the other.

Four years ago today, Russia invaded Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine and its brave people now and always, until victory and beyond. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XXgyb0zP5h — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2026

Several groups are currently providing humanitarian support to Ukrainians. One such organization is the Renew Democracy Initiative. Uriel Epshtein, the CEO of the organization, shared his thoughts on why Trump’s diplomacy has failed with Putin. He said, “Putin is an incredibly talented KGB officer. That’s who he is. He is incredibly effective at manipulating people and getting them to do what he wants.”

Although Trump has made multiple attempts to dissuade Putin from further action, these efforts have been ineffective. While Donald Trump might be the only one who can encourage Vladimir Putin to take a step back from the war, it is undeniable that the President of the United States often appears to side with Russia.

There is little doubt that Donald Trump remains much harsher on Ukraine than on Russia. Ukraine must pay a heavy territorial price if it wishes for American-sanctioned peace that Russia will respect. Trump has reiterated that the ball is in Ukraine’s court, while Russia continues its assaults in the meantime.

Trump is working 100% for putin again—he always has—but we didn’t want to see it. At Friday’s meeting, Trump urged Zelensky to accept russia’s terms to end the war. He warned that putin would “destroy” Ukraine if he refused. – FT. pic.twitter.com/YkkkePutwO — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) October 19, 2025

Radoslaw Fogiel, vice chair of the Polish parliament’s foreign affairs committee, spoke with USA TODAY about how Putin might be fooling Trump into giving him exactly what he wants. He said, “This may be the problem, that President Trump is believing that they are getting somewhere, and Russia is using another round of negotiation as a way of buying time, as a way of avoiding any final decisions from the U.S. in order to push harder in Ukraine.”

While Donald Trump has been sanctioning oil companies out of Russia, the President has, at times, halted the flow of weapons and intelligence into Ukrainian hands. It remains to be seen if the tactics allow Donald Trump to take credit for peace, or if Vladimir Putin achieves his goals before any concrete help arrives for Kyiv.