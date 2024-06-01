Donald Trump Fact-Checked by Jimmy Kimmel After Being Found Guilty on 34 Counts in Hush Money Trial

As always, Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back and ridiculed former President Donald Trump for drawing comparisons between himself and Mother Teresa. Kimmel agreed with Donald Sr.'s grandiose claim that even Mother Teressa could not have survived the criminal allegations levied against him, including that of having paid off Stormy Daniels 'after a round of golf.'

Kimmel blasted Donald Sr. less than twenty-four hours before he was convicted on thirty-four criminal charges. The late-night presenter insisted, "Trump knows he has no chance at acquit, because well because he did it…so his move for all those who suckle at his considerable teet now is to claim this whole deal is rigged against him." As per HuffPost, he then played a video of Donald Sr. outside the courthouse, asserting, "And we have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe. He’s got to do his job. It’s a disgrace. Mother Teresa could not beat those charges."

JUST IN: Donald Trump says "Mother Teresa could not beat" the charges he is facing in New York, slams the judge for working as an asset for the Democrat Party.



"The judge is so conflicted he can't breathe."



"This judge contributed to Joe Biden and far worse than that. But I'm… pic.twitter.com/aY6weL7zvC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2024

In response, Kimmel quipped, "Even if Mother Teresa herself had sex with and paid off a porn star, after a round of golf, even she would have trouble getting away with it." Subsequently, Kimmel pointed out Melania Trump's absence from the trial, opining that it would have been 'too hard for her to keep a straight face' if she were there.

“The judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe. He’s got to do his job. It’s a disgrace. Mother Teresa



could not beat those charges. But we’ll see. We’ll see how we do. It’s a very disgraceful situation.”



Pray for a miracle. I’m praying to Mom, Teresa.https://t.co/vOajOEdPEk — Miguel Vera (@chachomanopapa) May 30, 2024

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr., delivered a rebellious statement outside the courtroom, criticizing Robert De Niro's attendance, who voiced against his father in a press conference. Donald Jr. ranted, "[De Niro] needs attention because it's been a while since he's cranked out a good movie." In light of the same, Kimmel slammed, "First of all, Robert De Niro was nominated for an Oscar two months ago. And secondly, your father also had one actor at the trial and that actor was Joe Piscopo. Even Joe Piscopo would tell you, you lost that one."

“He’s so f*cking stupid!” Robert De Niro rips into Donald Trump for three solid minutes, audience goes wild. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/d7h3f22ztc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 12, 2024

Following the jurors' departure to start their deliberations, Donald Sr. spent over five minutes addressing cameras outside the courthouse, criticizing De Niro, Justice Juan Merchan, President Joe Biden, prosecutors, and the US-Mexico border. He asserted that the lawsuit should not have been initiated "in the middle of a presidential election" and that "every single legal scholar and expert said there is no case."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

Additionally, in a midnight Truth Social rant, as per HuffPost, Donald Sr. slammed, “I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was." Referring to De Niro’s clash with his supporters outside the courthouse, Donald Sr. added, "Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA."