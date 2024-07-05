Donald Trump Faces Criticism For His Fourth of July Outburst: "He's Cognitively Challenged"

A barrage of criticism has been generated by former president Donald Trump's Independence Day remark. Instead of savoring the joyous atmosphere, Trump used the occasion to criticize his rivals in politics, harshly. He's gained attention once more for his unusual approach to the holiday greetings. Trump's message began with a brief "Happy Fourth of July" before quickly pivoting to insults. He targeted President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and special counsel Jack Smith.

The former president targeted President Biden, calling him "highly incapable" and mocking his recent debate performance. Trump wrote, "who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was 'International Travel' (only 12 days rest!) and when that gig was up, he blamed it on a 'cold.'" He sarcastically added, "Therefore, why would anyone say he's cognitively challenged?" Vice President Harris was next in Trump's crosshairs.

He referred to her as "Laffin' Kamala Harris" and criticized her 2020 primary performance saying she "did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa." Trump also made a pointed reference to Harris's past, "her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco." The former president then turned his attention to Special Counsel Smith, calling him a "Deranged Biden Prosecutor" who "has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost." Trump accused prosecutors of working for "Crooked Joe," but insisted that "it will never be enough." Trump concluded his message with his campaign slogan: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" as per HuffPost.

This isn't the first time Trump has used holidays as a platform for political attacks. His Father's Day message accused "radical left degenerates" of creating "third-world status" in the country. On Memorial Day, he called judges in his legal cases "human scum." Even Christmas wasn't exempt, with Trump telling his critics to "ROT IN HELL." President Biden is under fire for his last debate performance, which coincides with Trump's most recent outburst. Speaking at a Fourth of July cookout hosted by the White House for military families, Biden poked fun at Trump.

He referenced a 2018 incident where Trump allegedly skipped a visit to a World War I cemetery in France. Biden centered his remarks more on patriotism and support for the armed forces than on criticisms and complaints. There are Democrats who are concerned with Biden's performance during the most recent presidential debate. He has received calls from three House Democrats to withdraw from the contest. But Biden doesn't back down, promising to those who support him, "I'm not going anywhere." He then spoke about the "sacred obligation" to care for those sent into harm's way and their families, as per The Hill.