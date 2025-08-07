Donald Trump Explodes Over Epstein Crisis Dinner Rumor—Slams ‘Fake News’ Media for Spreading Lies

Donald Trump and JD Vance are jointly denying the rumor related to a crisis meeting regarding the Epstein files. A report previously claimed that top Trump officials were set to meet for dinner and discuss the said crisis. The President and Vice President strongly denied the possibility of the dinner happening, while the former called it all “bu****it.”

A report claimed that he top officials planned to meet and strategize about how to deal with the crisis evoked by the Epstein files. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel were the people estimated to be at the dinner.

The original report that has been labelled as a “hoax” by the President was released by CNN. At his recent interaction with members of the media, a reporter asked the President if the said meeting was really taking place.

“I don’t know. I could ask you that question,” he said while glancing at JD Vance. The Vice President chipped in while writing the report as “fake news.” He went on to reveal that none of the top officials were meeting to discuss anything about the so-called “Epstein files crisis.” Vance also took a jab at the CNN reporter who wrote the story by urging them to get “better sources.”

WATCH: NBC News reports Vice President JD Vance was set to host a private dinner with top DOJ officials to discuss the Trump admin’s strategy for handling fallout from the Epstein scandal. While Vance and Trump denied the dinner was Epstein-related, multiple outlets confirmed the… — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 7, 2025

Trump went one step ahead by blaming the Democrats for conspiring against him. “The whole thing is a hoax that’s been put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country,” the President noted.

He accused them of “diverting” people’s attention to something that is “total bu***hit.” William Martin, who is Vance’s communications director, also addressed the report by calling it pure fiction.” Martin went on to note how no “supposed meeting” was scheduled at Vance’s residence.

The CNN meeting comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell. The Trump administration is reportedly split on whether it should release an audio recording of the conversation that took place between the two.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, trump erupts when asked about the strategy dinner JD Vance was to have with Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Todd Blanche. “The whole thing is a hoax… is total bullsh*t.” End the bullsh*t: Release the Epstein files.pic.twitter.com/GZikLVwF8z — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 6, 2025

The administration is also reportedly considering making Blanche do a press conference or conduct a high-profile interview. The agenda of either would be to give the public a little more information about the case.

Offering the public some information seems like the only way for the Trump administration to put the people at ease. The President has been accused of keeping information from the people to allegedly protect high-profile individuals associated with Epstein. The public uproar started after the administration revealed that “no incriminating” client list of the sex offender existed.