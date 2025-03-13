Donald Trump Explains Why There’s Sudden Surge in Plane Crashes in America—It Couldn’t be More Absurd!

In recent weeks, within the time of Donald Trump’s presidency, there has been an unforeseen rise in the number of plane crashes happening in America. While plane crashes are not abnormal occurrences, the sudden surge in numbers has gotten the attention of many, and naturally, questions have started to pour in.

Very recently, on March 9, 2025, a small plane crashed badly in Pennsylvania. The plane landed on a bunch of parked cars and then burst into flames. Five people were on that plane, and while they were taken to the hospital, no further updates were available on their condition.

On February 6, 2025, another small plane that had 10 people inside it crashed in Alaska, and all of the passengers were killed. Another small crash happened in February when two flights collided at Arizona’s Marana Airport. In the same month, a Delta Airlines flight that was covering the route from Minneapolis to Toronto flipped at the time of landing. The plane caught fire, but thankfully, all the passengers came out safely.

A month prior, on January 29, 2025, another plane crash happened in Washington D.C. when a commercial jet, which was getting ready to land at Reagan Airport, collided with a US Military Black Hawk helicopter. The commercial jet had 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and the helicopter had three soldiers on board. Unfortunately, this crash did not have any survivors.

In January itself, only two days after this massive crash, a medical jet that was heading to Mexico from Philadelphia crashed. The six people inside the plane died, and the accident also took the life of one person on the ground.

Given the frequency and number of plane crashes that the American population has been witnessing, questions have been asked to concerned officials. Now Donald Trump, the President himself, has come forward with his own theory, explaining why these crashes are happening.

When Trump was questioned about the current state of constant plane crashes and the role that Chris Rocheleau, head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is playing, the President told Fox News, “That has nothing to do with the department. That was a small plane, it would have happened if you had a big department or a small department as you understand. They have spates like this.”

He further added, “They have times when things happen a little bit more often than normal and then it goes back and then you go many years without having a problem.” While his theory did not make much sense, he seemed confident about its validity.

It should also be noted here that the present head of the FAA was appointed after Trump came back to power. The previous head, Mike Whittaker, who served during Biden, resigned the day before Biden’s tenure as President ended.

With another plane closely avoiding a crash at the Chicago Midway Airport last month and Trump praising the pilot whose skills saved the day, it remains to be seen if the President actually tries to understand what is going wrong with these flights or keeps going by the theory he suggested.