US President Donald Trump blamed federal diversity initiatives of former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama for a catastrophic plane crash near Washington, DC, on Thursday, despite the lack of any supporting evidence. With 67 fatalities, the collision between a US Army helicopter and a regional plane was the bloodiest US air catastrophe in more than 20 years.

Donald Trump questioned whether air traffic controllers were at fault and criticized the helicopter pilots during a White House news conference. Additionally, he hinted that safety standards may have been compromised by diversity recruiting at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under his predecessors, Joe Biden and Barack Obama. “We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas,” Trump said as quoted by Reuters.

Trump blaming the plane crash on the FAA’s diversity and inclusion hiring plan for air traffic controllers. Essentially, he’s suggesting that the crash occurred because minorities and Black people were hired. I’m genuinely gagged. pic.twitter.com/fCWNOuBT2b — Boochie is the Name (2/6 bday) 🎈 (@stoppfeenin) January 30, 2025

The President claimed “we have to have our smartest people” as air traffic controllers. Donald Trump accused the Obama administration of deciding that the FAA’s workforce was “too white” and attacked the agency’s diversity and inclusivity initiatives for reducing standards.

“It doesn’t matter what they look like, how they speak, who they are. … They have to be talented, naturally talented. Geniuses. Can’t have regular people doing their job,” Trump said.

In response to a question on whether diversity hiring contributed to the crash, he said, without providing proof, that “it just could have been.” When pressed to explain his reasoning, he yelled, “Because I have common sense.”

Speaking to reporters after Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance reiterated the accusation that non-white hires had endangered passengers by blaming diversity recruiting. In a post on X, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called Donald Trump’s comments “despicable” and denounced them. “As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying,” he said in response to the President’s claims.

Since taking office, Donald Trump has resisted government diversity measures, which has angered rights groups who claim he is undoing advancements in inclusion. He cited an FAA report from 2013 that said applicants with mental or physical impairments would not be excluded from air traffic control jobs. Officials from the Biden administration attested to the document’s publication during Trump’s first term and its continued availability online.

When an American Airlines plane was getting ready to land at Reagan Washington National Airport, it struck an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the fatal mid-air collision. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter, and 60 passengers and four staff members were on board the Bombardier CRJ-700 plane.

Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we’re grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 30, 2025

According to a Reuters story, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that both planes were flying according to normal flight patterns and that there was no communication breakdown, even though the cause of the incident was unclear. The radio conversations stated that the air traffic controllers were informed of the approach and instructed the helicopter to alter its route.

It’s still unknown what caused the collision. According to American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, the pilot of the aircraft had six years of experience, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the crew of the helicopter was “fairly experienced.” The Army has grounded the unit’s other flights, and the helicopter was on a training mission.

Elon Musk referring to DEI and plane crashes one year ago pic.twitter.com/m45RTqqn3z — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 30, 2025

The final minutes before the collision were recorded by air traffic control. The incident happened soon after a controller told the helicopter to avoid the plane. Witnesses reported seeing an explosion and a fireball.

Since 2001, the disaster has become the deadliest aircraft accident in the United States. Reagan National Airport, one of the busiest in the nation and close to the Pentagon and White House, has a history of near-misses and accidents. Air traffic controller shortages and congested airspace have been cited by officials as issues. According to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, investigators have discovered one of the plane’s black boxes and the majority of the victims’ corpses have been found.