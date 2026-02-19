Politics

Donald Trump Killed ‘Direct File, So New Jersey Made Its Own

February 19, 2026

New Jersey came up with a solution to fill the niche that Trump's administration made after killing Direct File.

Donald Trump killed Direct File because of "relatively low usage" || Credit: Daniel Torok, stevepb

Donald Trump discontinued the federal Direct File program, a free online tax preparation service, citing relatively low usage. The move eliminated a no-cost filing option that some taxpayers had used to avoid private tax preparation fees.

In response, New Jersey introduced a similar filing option for residents and certain non-residents. While partnering with the federal Direct File system, the state reported that approximately 8,700 taxpayers collectively saved at least $1.4 million in preparation fees and received roughly $4 million in refunds.

Before the federal program was discontinued, about 400,000 taxpayers nationwide had used the service.

Critics have voiced their dissatisfaction with the curbing of the system. A lot of people believed the Direct File was on the cusp of taking off, and that it was aborted without long-term thought. New Jersey’s own acting treasurer, Aaron Binder, said, “That partnership had worked really well,” Binder said. “It was just kind of getting off the ground. It was really in its infancy of success.”

New Jersey’s own online system is not unlike what Direct File offered, and the state has encouraged its citizens to use it in tax preparation. 97% of users who used the system said that they were satisfied with the product, according to the Innovation Authority.

Direct File was a very versatile system that should have stayed on a little longer. It was part of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. The IRS rolled it out in 2024, before massively expanding it in 2025. The program was very much in its infancy when it was chopped.

Donald Trump’s administration was keen on making a case against the program. It argued that other free commercial tax prep programs could assist citizens. It also argued the IRS itself maintained programs like Free File, which were a lot cheaper to keep up and running.

However, these channels of tax preparation have received their fair share of criticisms. Advocacy groups like the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities have pointed out in their reports that the cutting of Direct File was a mistake. They said, “There is good reason to be skeptical of the Administration’s plan to rely on commercial tax preparation companies to provide free filing options, as it is likely, and not surprising, that these firms’ for-profit motives will overshadow their commitment to helping taxpayers file for free,”

Whether New Jersey’s online portal can fill the niche left behind by Direct File is still up for debate.

