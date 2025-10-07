Donald Trump Drops Bombshell – Says Diddy Asked Him for a Pardon After 4-Year Sentence

President Donald Trump has revealed that Sean P Diddy Combs has requested a pardon after he received a 50-month prison sentence in New York last week. Trump said, “A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Diddy; he has asked me for a pardon.”

Diddy was also fined $500,000, the maximum penalty he could have received. His legal team has opposed the sentence. Meanwhile, Diddy apologized to his mother and children before leaving the courtroom.

He also apologized to his ex, Cassie Ventura. Before the sentence was even given, Trump was asked if he’d pardon Diddy. He replied, “Probably — hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. He seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Trump didn’t rule out the idea of pardoning him, despite the charges and the ongoing case at the time. After the four-year prison sentence, Diddy’s lawyer Brian Steel slammed the ruling, calling it ‘un-American.’

Donald Trump is now “seriously considering” a full presidential pardon for Diddy ahead of his sentencing later this year, an administration source tells Deadline. Because of course he is. pic.twitter.com/NlVKK2Zdyg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 30, 2025



Diddy was found to be guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been serving his jail time in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He got four years in prison minus the time he has already served so far. Steel did not exactly say if the judge was wrong but he said, “We’ll find out on appeal.” Attorney Marc Agnifilo called the sentence inconsistent. Since Diddy wasn’t found guilty of racketeering, he should only have been convicted for the prostitution offense.

Diddy’s attorneys are determined to appeal if he doesn’t get a pardon. They think they have a strong basis to appeal since they feel the verdict is because of coercion. They also called the sentence to be unconstitutional. On the other hand, many people were hoping for a longer sentence considering all the charges.

Even the current sentence has created uproar, with some saying Diddy will be out before four years. He and his legal team are relentlessly working in that direction. So if Trump pardons Diddy, no one will be happy with that.

Before sentencing, Diddy pleaded with Judge Arun Subramanian for mercy, saying his old self had ‘died in jail’ and that he had lost his way. He wanted the judge to give him an opportunity to set “an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance.” he was then sentenced after thirteen hours of jury deliberations, finding him guilty on two counts.