Donald Trump Drops a Timeline for $2000 Stimulus Checks, Says Congress Won’t Have a Say

President Donald Trump said that Americans might see the proposed $2,000 payments late this year. He claimed he could distribute the money without congressional approval, even though budget experts questioned the legal authority for any direct payout.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump stated that he could issue the payments without Congress. When asked when people should expect the checks, he said, “I would say toward the end of the year.”

The White House has presented the idea as a rebate funded by tariffs. Trump argued that revenue from his administration’s import duties could finance payments to many Americans while also supporting other financial priorities. In a post on Truth Social, which ABC News highlighted, Trump wrote: “A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

The administration has not released a formal proposal outlining eligibility, payment methods, or the exact legal basis for sending checks without legislation. Past federal stimulus payments, including those from the COVID-19 pandemic, required congressional approval through the tax code.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has provided mixed messages about the plan. CBS News reported that Bessent told Fox News the rebates would likely go to families earning “less than, say, $100,000.” However, he mentioned that the threshold was still up for discussion. Axios also reported that Bessent stated the dividends would need legislation, leaving uncertainty about whether Congress would support the plan.

In recent weeks, Trump has suggested more than one timeline. In comments to reporters cited by Axios, he said the government would issue dividends “sometime prior to, you know, probably the middle of next year, a little bit later than that,” and added: “Thousands of dollars for individuals of moderate income, middle income.” On Thursday, he instead pointed to the end of 2026 in his New York Times interview.

JUST IN: $2,000 STIMULUS CHECKS FOR EVERY AMERICAN 🇺🇸 President Trump announces plans to send $2,000 checks to all Americans, funded by tariffs collected this year. pic.twitter.com/UYKPiCNsSA — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) November 9, 2025

Economists and budget analysts have questioned whether tariff revenue can fund a nationwide $2,000 payment. CBS News noted that rebates and stimulus payments typically go through legislation, quoting tax analysts who warned that the costs could greatly exceed net tariff gains after considering broader financial effects.

This proposal also comes as major parts of Trump’s tariff agenda face legal challenges. CBS News reported that a key section of the tariff policy is before the Supreme Court, which is examining Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose wide-ranging duties. Axios similarly reported that the future of many tariffs depends on a Supreme Court ruling expected in the coming months.

ABC News, citing the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, reported that the three pandemic-era stimulus payments totaled as much as $3,200 per tax filer and $2,500 per child. It noted that those payments relied on laws passed by Congress and signed by presidents.

For now, Trump has made a promise and provided an ever-changing timeline, while administration officials and outside experts continue to discuss what, if anything, can progress without congressional action.