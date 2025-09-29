Donald Trump Dragged Into $40 Trillion Lawsuit – QAnon Shaman Makes Unbelievable Claims Against Government, Including NSA Spying Allegation

America’s political and economic scenario is changing faster than a Super Bowl halftime show set change. Donald Trump’s administration has overturned policies, revamped federal departments, and deployed troops within the country. However, a bizarre twist unfolded this month as Jacob Chansley filed a jaw-dropping lawsuit against Trump and several corporations, and international organizations.

Jacob Chansley, aka QAnon Shaman, is a man in his late 30s from Phoenix, Arizona. According to a report by Radar Online, he has filed a lawsuit valued at a whopping $40 trillion, while declaring himself the rightful leader of the United States.

In his 26-page complaint submitted in the Maricopa County Superior Court, he named quite a shocking range of defendants, including US President Donald Trump, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the state of Israel. He has also named major corporations such as Elon Musk‘s X Corp. T-Mobile, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Warner Bros. Studios.

The infamous conspiracy theorist and convicted felon has claimed in his lawsuit that these entities are systematically co

Chansley served in the United States Navy from 2005 to 2007. He participated in the January 6 United States Capitol attack and eventually pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. He was released on May 25, 2023.

He has levied a series of far-fetched accusations against prestigious entities and organizations. He believes that the NSA spied on him while he drafted what he calls a “2nd Declaration of Independence”. He added that the agency catfished him on social media by impersonating his celebrity crush Michelle Rodriguez.

The conspiracy theorist claims that the U.S. central banking system is “unconstitutional,” and believes that the government has committed treason by prioritizing foreign financiers.

He also targeted Hollywood Studios and other entities. He says that the plots of Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight and James Cameron’s Avatar were stolen from his own writings.

The convicted felon also alleged that NASA offered him an opportunity to covertly “help them deal with other-worldly matters.”

Chansley, who is a former Trump supporter, claims that the 79-year-old POTUS emailed him on Jan. 8, 2021, from the email address “[email protected]”.

He has also claimed that the US government seized over $100,000 in crypto from him. He says that he has over 1,000 exhibits stored in a Google Drive folder to support his claims. However, Radar Online reports that when the reporters tried to view the folder, it was inaccessible.

Chansley, who is representing himself in the case, wrote, “These seemingly insignificant facts are designed to seem insignificant on their face.”

“But if a person were in the loop of what I had written on my computer a few months prior, those details would stand out to a sharp mind,” he further added.

In his filing, he declared himself president of what he calls the “New Constitutional Republic of the United States.”