Donald Trump Dozes Off During Trial, Fans Deny the Facts Say He is Acting: "It's a Ruse"

In the heart of the courtroom drama, there's a surprising twist. Donald Trump, the former president, seems to be dozing off during his own trial. But his loyal followers have a different take: they think it's all part of his plan. To them, Trump isn't really asleep—he's putting on a show. They believe Trump's just pretending to snooze to show he doesn't care about the trial.

Former US President made his judicial appearance on Monday in a New York courthouse on allegations of forging company records. He is the first former US president to face a criminal trial. He seemed to be fighting to keep his eyes open while dozing off, though. He was dubbed "Sleepy Don" and "Don Snoreleone" by many on the internet, allusions to the Godfather television series. "Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack," reported by New York Times.

The former president "appeared to nod off a few times," and people in court saw "his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest" when he did. Additionally, Todd Blanche, the defense attorney representing Trump, "passed him notes for several minutes before Mr Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them."

Trump fell asleep at his OWN criminal trial.



Imagine the nap he would take if he were in the Situation Room listening to a briefing that relates to … anything other than himself. https://t.co/xzjO56KI4t — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 16, 2024

Frank G. Runyeon, a journalist for Law360, tweeted a picture of Trump nodding asleep on Tuesday, describing it as "Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself. Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head droops for a third time, he shakes his shoulders.

Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open." The charge was refuted by Trump's team, though. The campaign informed that "this is 100% Fake News coming from 'journalists' who weren't even in the courtroom." Meanwhile, Rep. Daniel Goldman stated, "Trump fell asleep at his OWN criminal trial. Imagine the nap he would take if he were in the Situation Room listening to a briefing that relates to ... anything other than himself."

According to one insider, all of this was staged to show how unconcerned Trump is. "He thinks it’s bulls–t, it’s boring, it’s not worth his time.” “It’s a ruse. Everything he does is calculated. He’s never fallen asleep. It’s not a thing he does.

He goes to several meetings a day," the insider emphasized. "Trump does have some acting bona fides. He was, of course, in his own show, The Apprentice, and had cameos in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the Sandra Bullock flick Two Weeks Notice. He even won a Razzie — the award given to the best of the worst — for something called Ghosts Can Do It, starring Bo Derek in 1991," as per Page Six.