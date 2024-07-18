Trump Dodged The Gunman's Bullet by an Inch, Video Shows Details Of the Potentially Fatal Encounter

Donald Trump's recent act of dodging the bullet of now-slain gunman Thomas Crook proves to be a miracle. A recent video which was also shared by Rogan O’Handley, an American right-wing political commentator on his social media handle of Instagram shows how Trump luckily survived a possible fatal gun attack.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

The rally in Butler, Pennsylvania ended up in a catastrophic event of violence when the former President suffered an injury while addressing the crowd of supporters. The video shared originally on TikTok by @pointconsciousness shows a comparative analysis of how the bullets brushed the business mogul's ear before he bent down for safety. The video captioned, "A head turn away from chaos," gained massive views and reshares. Trump supporter and former lawyer O’Handley captioned the video, "I still can’t believe he turned his head at the exact moment a bullet was about to hit him. One in a trillion odds. God’s hand was on Trump that day. It was Divine Intervention🙏🏻"

The footage shared how the shower of bullets missed Trump as he tilted his head by an inch saving him from the attempted assassination. The bullet could have in great possibility grazed the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming polls' skull on the podium. The shooter, Thomas Crooks who was identified as a 20-year-old man aimed for the shoot at the ex-POTUS from the roof of a building 130 yards away from the set stage, on July 13, Saturday evening around 6 p.m. According to The U.S. Sun, Crooks was also carrying a detonator remote with him as explosives in his car were discovered parked near the site of the rifle attack. Upon investigating and searching the young man's house, other items of use for producing IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device) were discovered.

"That suggests the gunman may have been planning to set off an explosion remotely, and investigators are considering the theory that he may have been planning a distraction during the shooting," an official told CNN. The rifle was legally owned by the gunman's father while it has been unearthed that the duo were also members of a local gun club, Clairton Sportsmen’s Club. Rob Bootay, legal representative of the club stated, "The Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred." Adding on by revealing that he can't comment further he said, "[he can't]..make any additional commentary in relation to this matter in light of pending law enforcement investigations."

At the moment that Trump got shot,

he was looking at the chart?



Was he glancing at the JumboTron?

Does he ever glance at it?

When?



Is the Jumbotron directly in the line of fire

of Thomas Crooks,

or slightly behind that?



(The Water Tower is directly behind the Jumbotron)

😎 pic.twitter.com/MaZZMPSx5G — John Cullen 🐓 (@I_Am_JohnCullen) July 18, 2024

CNN also reported weeks before the rally that a possible attack on Trump is being planned in Iran. The security officials were informed of the update as they amped up the security for the businessman-turned-politician. However, the investigators have confirmed there are no links between the rifle attack on Trump in Pennsylvania and Iran plotters. Moreover, the recent RNC Milwaukee appearance of the ex-Prez saw tight security shielding him.