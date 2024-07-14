Gunman Who Shot Donald Trump Had His Head Blown Off by Secret Service: Sources

The man who shot Donald Trump while the former President was holding a rally was shot dead by the Secret Service, sources told the New York Post. The shooter was allegedly stood at a sniper range, positioned 100-200 yards away from Trump's podium in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger confirmed the shooter had been killed. Goldinger added that two bystanders were also shot at with one confirmed to be dead.

Trump was reportedly shot in the ear before his security covered and took him away to the hospital. Secret confirmed the details in a statement. Trump could be seen covering his ears moments after a shot rang out during the rally. As security detail tried to cover him, he asked them to wait before pumping his fist and shouting “fight” to the stunned crowd.

Trump took to social media to relay his side of the event. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," reported Wall Street Journal.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said on X. The gunman is yet to be identified but is allegedly a white male. He did not have any identification on him. An AR-style rifle was found next to him some sources reported.

Former President Barack Obama posted a message in support of Trump, "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery," he wrote on X.



