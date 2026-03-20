Donald Trump Distances U.S. from Israel’s Attack on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post has sparked outrage among Americans, with many calling for his immediate removal from office. His posts gained even more traction after Trump seemed to distance himself from Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field between Iran and Qatar, claiming Israel attacked “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East.”

From the start, President Donald Trump has been criticized for making a mockery of the airstrikes on Iran, despite the United States being affected by the ongoing conflict. From publicly calling the country a terror state to labeling media outlets that report impartially on the matter as ‘fake news’ to shrugging off the deaths of U.S. soldiers, critics have called Trump’s behavior unprofessional.

He washed his hands of any responsibility and also stated that Qatar, one of the key U.S. allies and a strong strategic partner, had nothing to do with the attack.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 18 2026, 10:05 PM ET ) Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole… pic.twitter.com/CXCPaCD0Tw — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) March 19, 2026

​Donald Trump wrote, “A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen. Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG facility.”

He then appeared to speak on Israel’s behalf and issued an open warning to Iran, saying that if Iran attacks Qatar, the U.S. will blow up the entire gas field.

Donald Trump continued, “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar — in which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

JUST IN: President Trump just published the most extraordinary statement of the entire war. It was not a press conference. It was not a briefing. It was a Truth Social post. And it contained more strategic architecture than every NSC meeting of the past nineteen days combined.… https://t.co/1XyR6Hyteb pic.twitter.com/GLAI5P9dJ8 — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) March 19, 2026

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Donald Trump concluded.

Social media users heavily criticized Trump’s posts about the ongoing war. One user pointed out, “No American president has ever had words like Mr. Trump; he should speak less. The world is looking at Trump’s America with a sneer, not with the respect of the Obama or Biden eras.”

Another user chimed in with a question everyone seems to be asking: “By trying to circumvent the Epstein affair through a war against Iran, Israel is entering a war it cannot stop, suffering enormous losses against Iran, which represents 52 times the size of Israel. This war should stop. Sometimes Trump wants it, sometimes he doesn’t, but why?”

A third user said, “Donald Trump is so far over his head. He’s lost control. 25th Amendment now. End the war. This is insane.”

Another user commented, “Every one of these posts is now a gut-wrenching journey, in which you read on to discover if some international alliance is teetering or some mass casualty event is being threatened or if our global energy market is about to come undone.”