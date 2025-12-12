Donald Trump Discusses the Struggles of MAGA Marriages and Their ‘Incredible Sacrifices’

President Donald Trump opened up about apparent challenges in MAGA marriages during an impromptu speech at the White House on Thursday. At the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer, he expressed his gratitude to all the ‘spouses and loved ones’ in attendance and emphasized that they “make incredible sacrifices for us as politicians.”

Trump then digressed from the topic and spoke about House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. The president mentioned the Congressional Baseball Game in June 2017, where Scalise was shot.

In case you did not know, Scalise suffered fractured bones and ruptured internal organs after being hit by a single bullet to the hip during a game in Alexandria, Virginia.

Trump also touched upon the time when an assassin’s bullet clipped his ear during a rally in Pennsylvania last year.

“He got hit harder than I got hit. I got hit, too. But I got a little, you know, I have a throbbing feeling. He had much more than a throbbing feeling,” he said.

The 79-year-old went on to reveal that Scalise’s wife, Jennifer, was ‘devastated’ by the shooting and thought that her husband ‘wasn’t going to make it’.

“Your wife was absolutely a mess. She was crying. She was inconsolable, Steve. So, we found that out. But he made it,” he added.

Shortly after that, Trump shifted his focus to Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s wife and said being his better half is ‘not an easy job’.

“He’s a handsome devil, isn’t he? With an unbelievable wife who puts up with a lot of stuff. She does not have an easy job. Tom, you are a difficult man,” added the president.

Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by these remarks. He, however, offered a sneak peek at the dynamics of his own marriage..

At the Congressional Ball, the First Lady Melania Trump gave a sneak peek at a ‘new legislative initiative’ that will be launched next year and added that ‘some of you already know about it’. This prompted the president to say that he is not one of them, as he is clueless about this endeavor.

MAGA leaders have often been criticized, especially under the Trump administration, courtesy to their polarizing stance on sensitive issues such as immigration and gun use. The president’s off-the-cuff remarks highlight their softer side and make one realise that, beyond the politics, they are ordinary people with caring families.