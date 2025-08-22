Donald Trump Declares Himself the World’s Top Expert on One Topic – And the Internet is Having a Field Day

During a visit to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Donald Trump made a surprising declaration: he considers himself the top authority on grass. Linking his knowledge to his many golf courses, Trump told the crowd, “I’m pretty good at grass because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world.”

The remark came as Trump defended his controversial decision to deploy federal troops to the nation’s capital in an effort to address crime. Critics have condemned the move, calling it nothing more than a political performance designed to score points rather than make real improvements.

Trump: One of the things we are going to be redoing as your parks. I know more about grass than any human being anywhere in the world. We are going to be regrassing your parks, new sprinklers systems. It will look like Trump national golf club. Grass has a life. You know that?… pic.twitter.com/mggkKBHuAB — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2025

Trump, however, used the occasion not just to speak on law and order but also to launch into his latest focus, revitalizing the city’s parks by replanting grass.

He drew on his characteristic style of personal anecdote mixed with larger claims. “Y’know, like everything else, grass has a life. Do you know that? Grass has a life,” he said, emphasizing the comparison between people and landscapes. “We have a life, and grass has a life, and the grass here died about 40 years ago.”

According to Trump, the solution is to start fresh with new sod and improved systems for upkeep. In particular, he promised that city parks would get upgraded irrigation. By doing so, he argued, the difference would be dramatic. “With new grass and new sprinkler systems, the parks will look like a golf resort,” he added.

Always drawing from his background as a businessman and golf club owner, Trump pointed to standards he sees as unmatched. He insisted that the transformation he’s envisioning would rival world‑famous venues.

“It’ll look like Augusta,” he promised, referring to the grounds of the Masters Tournament in Georgia. But then, never missing the chance to elevate his own properties, Trump quickly followed up: “It’ll look like more importantly Trump National Golf Club, that’s even better.”

Trump’s comments spread on social media like wildfire and netizens wasted no time to criticize him. One user shared the clip and posted, “‘Tonight, the headlines: the president spent almost a minute rambling about the life of grass and claiming that he knows more about grass ‘than any human being anywhere in the world.’ Now we go live to our political correspondent to discuss the state of his mental health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Another one also shared the clip and added, “‘Grass has a life. We have a life, and grass as a life. The grass here died about 40 years ago.’ He’s been getting quite philosophical recently.”

Another user was quite directly skeptical and asked, “Can’t walk a straight line, knows more than anyone about grass?”

While Trump never ceases to amaze people with his new found knowledge on different things, this one was extremely bizarre though not at all uncharacteristic of him. As netizens were having a field day out of what he said, the President is very likely to stay unfazed by all this and continue doing whatever he thinks is right.