Donald Trump Couldn’t Stop Gushing Over Kate Middleton’s Beauty – Fans Think She Pulled a Clever Trick to Impress Him

Melania Trump definitely grabbed the spotlight at the state banquet. However, this time, not as a star, rather as someone who looked like an “easter egg” in her yellow gown, according to people on the Internet. One person who upstaged her was none other than Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales was seen mingling with Donald Trump at the dinner. She was also dressed for the occasion and looked radiant in her signature charm. The POTUS couldn’t help but notice her and even complimented her on her beauty.

According to a lip-reading expert, upon meeting Middleton before the state dinner, Trump told her, “You’re so beautiful.” And, she indeed looked so. Catherine was seen in a full-length gold lace evening coat from the homegrown brand Philippa Lepley. It had details of hand-embroidered roses and satin-stitched petals. Middleton’s choice to wear a British designer on this special day shows her trust and confidence in homegrown brands. She matched her beautiful coat with a silk crepe gown. Overall, she looked stunning.

Hey Meghan markle: put that apron down and roll up the sleeve of your over sized man shirt and look at this. #PrincessofWales #KateMiddleton #PrincessCatherine pic.twitter.com/2WnW8XPpQe — CiciTee (@CiciTee1) September 17, 2025

However, hawk-eyed social media users and royal enthusiasts believe that her outfit choice wasn’t just about fashion at the dinner. In fact, many think her gown had a certain connection with catching Donald Trump’s attention. And if it was her intention, she was indeed successful. The POTUS sat down beside her at the dinner and even complimented her on her beauty.

People had a lot to share about it on social media. A royal vlogger on TikTok believed that Middleton was trying to “woo” Trump. “I am not usually speechless at royal events anymore, but tell me you understand your target audience without telling me? Everyone says thank you, Will and Kate, for this new thing they’re doing where they take a family photo with just the two of them right before a state banquet, because we know what Kate is wearing before anyone else.”

Kate Middleton: Princess of Wales glitters in gold at opulent state banquet for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/C6ARSNBTOf — فوزيــة 💙 (@FawziaMuthyib) September 18, 2025

“If I say what I think the inspo was, will you promise not to get mad at me? I mean, the new Oval Office renovations, anyone? The love of gold – gilt, gaudy,” said the TikToker. Now, many of us might think, Why would Middleton need to do something like this?

Well, the royal vlogger had an explanation, or a theory to say. “And so, yeah, just so he gets the message loud and clear – you are being wined and dined by a princess. Because, remember, the whole point is flattery, razzle dazzle, butter him up and then ask about the tariffs, get a better trade deal for Britain,” she said.

“She’s playing her part, what can I say? That’s just how the monarchy works. If you don’t like it, take it up with a thousand years of history.”