Donald Trump Could See Palm Beach Airport Renamed in His Honor As Rebranding Bill Clears Florida House

Donald Trump has seemingly made it his personal mission to transform himself into a brand. Last year, he renamed the Kennedy Center, associating his name to the building.

According to The Daily Beast, he is now considering rebranding the Palm Beach International Airport en route to his Mar-a-Lago golf getaways.

On February 17, the Republican-controlled Florida House voted 81-30 to rename the airport as ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport,’ a day after the president’s company filed trademark applications for the same. The bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Meg Weinberger, justified this change by noting that the airport exists on a route Trump frequents, and his Mar-a-Lago resort lies just five miles from the current Palm Beach airport.

After Republican lawmakers supported the rebranding, a corresponding measure moved to the Senate floor on February 17 after clearing a committee.

🚨 BREAKING: The Florida State House just PASSED a proposed law paving the way to rename Palm Beach International Airport “President Donald J. TRUMP International Airport,” 81-30 It heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk if the Senate now approves it FLORIDA IS TRUMP COUNTRY! 🇺🇸☀️ pic.twitter.com/03o5UXlkKs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2026

A debate sparked between Republicans and Democrats on the House floor on February 17. At that time, Rep. John Snyder said that Trump had transformed the Florida location into “one of the most desirable and important locations in the world.” Snyder also described Trump’s Palm Beach estate as the “winter White House,” claiming that Mar-a-Lago is “a symbol of the power of the United States,” reports Florida Phoenix.

However, House Democrats argued that the Republican president’s legacy is not clean, noting his two impeachments and 34 felony convictions after he was accused of falsifying business records in New York.

Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell revealed that DTTM Operations LLC, Trump’s holding company, has filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “intent to use” the name “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The company also filed for “Donald J. Trump International Airport,” and “DJT,” which will replace the current airport code “PBI” after the name change happens. “It feels like the grift is happening,” said Driskell.

As per The Daily Beast, the rebranding could cost the airport about $5.5 million if signed into law. It will include remaking signs, uniforms, equipment, promotional products and other necessary changes, as claimed by Palm Beach County’s Department of Airports.

However, Michael Santucci, Trump’s trademark attorney, said that the president would waive any trademark claim to his name for the airport. He is just deeply honored by the proposal, the attorney said.

🚨 The Florida House passed a bill 81 – 30 to rename Palm Beach International as President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The measure now heads to the State Senate for approval. pic.twitter.com/lM5nzWXFoK — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 17, 2026

“To be clear, the president and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming,” Santucci said. “The Trump organization is, and always has been, willing to provide this right to his hometown county at no charge,” Santucci told USA TODAY.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben criticized the trademark application. “The move raises unusual questions about the intersection of public infrastructure and private brand ownership. While presidents and public officials have had landmarks named in their honor, a sitting president’s private company has never in the history of the United States sought trademark rights in advance of such naming,” Gerben said.