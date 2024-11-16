Donald Trump Correctly Predicted The Winner of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Days Before It Happened

The highly anticipated eight-round showdown between boxing icon Mike Tyson and Jake Paul streamed live on Netflix and captured the attention of fans worldwide. Predictions for the battle between generations were already in full swing before the fight began, with President-elect Donald Trump joining them. As a fan of both fighters—who had supported him during his campaign—Trump correctly predicted that Paul would win, pointing to the age advantage of the younger fighter. Trump's forecast only added to the growing buzz around this high-stakes match.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ed Mulholland)

Trump spoke about this on the Let's Go podcast and said, "I know them both. Jake is amazing; he’s a wonderful guy, and so is Mike. I hosted Mike’s fight against Michael Spinks, and I was there for his tough match with Buster Douglas in Japan. Mike was a brutal fighter." As reported by GB News, he added, "Mike was fantastic, but he's a little older now. Jake is young and can really fight." As reported by CNN, the focus was more on Paul, the former Disney star who is also a YouTube celebrity who has been making waves on social media since entering the boxing ring in 2020. His glorious career to date was defined after he won this fight.

Before the showdown, Paul said, “I think I will knock him out in the fifth or sixth round. I love Mike, but I have to handle business.” His prediction came true after a fierce eight-round fight, each round lasting two minutes, where Paul defeated Tyson. Paul dominated the fight, winning by unanimous decision with scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 from all three judges. Tyson entered the battle with power and precision, but his enthusiasm faded as the rounds went on. In the last few rounds, Paul established his rhythm, gained confidence, and put the legend on the defensive.

Tyson appeared slow, sluggish, and lacking the usual power he was known for. While he was greeted with a hero's welcome before the fight, the atmosphere shifted to loud boos as the match neared its conclusion. The fighters showed mutual respect to one another by giving each other hugs when the decision was announced. Paul praised Tyson, calling him the greatest to ever enter the ring, a legend, and the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). He also described him as a role model and an inspiration. Tyson, for his part, was happy with his performance and called Paul a great fighter, as reported by CBS News.

Meanwhile, Tyson had a terrifying reputation for delivering devastating knockouts over his illustrious career, spectacularly defeating legends like Michael Spinks and Larry Holmes. However, he knocked out Clifford Etienne in February 2003, more than 20 years ago, in his last professional victory. On the other hand, with ten victories in eleven professional bouts, Paul has established himself. In February of last year, he lost to Tommy Fury. He has a reputation for being fearless and freely acknowledges that he likes to prove his critics wrong. However, he admits that his confidence frequently veers on the thin line between confidence and arrogance.