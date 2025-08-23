Donald Trump Claims ‘African American Ladies’ in Red Hats Begged Him to Send Troops to Chicago.

Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Friday after trying to justify sending the U.S. military into Chicago by citing an unusual source of supposed support. The President claimed the move was backed by “the people in Chicago,” and insisting that locals “are screaming for us to come.”

But in typical Trump fashion, his explanation quickly veered into bizarre territory. He went on to say that these citizens pleading for military intervention “are wearing red hats, just like this one. But they are wearing red hats. African American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago, please.’”

“African American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying “Please President Trump, come to Chicago, please.” Like that ever happened? African American ladies don’t want to be stopped and “shaken down” by the National guard just for walking down the streets in their neighborhood. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 22, 2025

Exactly who these “beautiful” African American MAGA supporters are remains a mystery — if they exist at all. That’s because Trump’s popularity in Chicago hardly matches his story. In Cook County, Illinois, which includes the city, he won just 28.4% of the vote in 2024.

It also isn’t the first time Trump has made questionable claims about crime to justify drastic measures. Just weeks earlier, he falsely claimed Washington, D.C., was facing a crime wave when he called in the National Guard. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s latest comments triggered a wave of skepticism online, with many questioning whether his anecdote had any basis in reality.

Are these the ones he called lazy, didn’t want them counting his money, pulled them off the casino floor or wouldn’t rent to them ? pic.twitter.com/wTgvx1rIqn — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) August 22, 2025

There has been several comments on X concerning this with a user saying – “Meanwhile, over 90% of Black Women voted against Trump…because we’re always saving this country.” Another user posted a long para that states – “Trump’s Chicago rescue fantasy: Where federal overreach cosplays as chivalry. Those “beautiful ladies” he claims to hear? They’re actually mayors screaming for him to stop defunding their violence prevention programs.”

The post continued stating – “Chicago cut homicides 30% & shootings 40% since 2024 through community initiatives—then Trump slashed $158M in anti-crime funding on 8/11. His admin terminated $800M nationally while filing 35 lawsuits to weaponize federal grants. But sure, let’s pretend National Guard deployments beat actual governance. Constitutional vandalism dressed as salvation.”

Trump also said – “After we do this, we will go to another location and make it safe too. Chicago is a mess. That will probably be our next one after this. They are screaming for us to come. African American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying “Please President Trump, come to Chicago, please.”

And to this a user reposted saying – ” F**k him. He’s not a king. No Kings in America. And we don’t put our military on our streets. Not in this country. Oh, and…he’s lying – ‘African American ladies are saying please President Trump, come to Chicago.’ Bulls–t. He lies as he breathes.”

Another user replied to the post saying, ” Beautiful African American ladies of Chicago please let us know if you are asking for this help? Do you really want armed guards wandering your streets arresting mostly POC?”