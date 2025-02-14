Donald Trump Can’t Understand Indian Reporter’s Accent, Americans Call It “Disrespectful”

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump brushed off a reporter’s question because he couldn’t understand his Indian accent. Trump held a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the White House to discuss strategic ties between both countries in key areas.

During the briefing, an Indian reporter asked Trump about the anti-India activities in the US. The reporter said that the people of India would welcome his decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India. In that context, he mentioned that in the last few years there has been a significant rise in several groups in the US raising anti-India voice, promoting idea of separation and terrorism activities in India. He asked, “Do you think it should continue here in the US?”

Trump said, “Louder.” When the reporter tried to repeat his question in a louder voice, Trump interrupted him and said, “I can’t understand a word he’s saying. It’s not the—It’s the accent. It’s a little bit tough for me.”

Trump: I can’t understand a word you’re saying pic.twitter.com/FJVpvhqRDE — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2025

American are now calling out Trump for his reaction towards the reporter. An X user called in “Disrespectful,” while another user said, “He absolutely humiliated that man for no reason, and in front of his country’s leader and anyone who was watching in India. Trump is a vile disgrace of a human being. I cannot say what I really want for Trump because I’ll get suspended again.”

So disrespectful. 🫣 — Sandy (@sandiechill) February 14, 2025

He absolutely humiliated that man for no reason, and in front of his country’s leader and anyone who was watching in India. Trump is a vile disgrace of a human being. I cannot say what I really want for Trump because I’ll get suspended again. *manywordsmissing* — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) February 14, 2025

“I understood every damn word that man said. Trump is a r—ist ignorant f—ck,” reads another tweet. I understood every damn word that man said. Trump is a racist ignorant fuck. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) February 14, 2025

Even though Trump avoided the question citing accent as a problem, the Indian reporters didn’t give up either. After Trump finished answering few other questions, another journalist from the same Indian news channel circled back on her colleague’s question.

While thanking Trump for extraditing 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, she asked, “But there are many other elements in the United States of America, particularly Khalistani separatists, who’ve been working against Indian interests—how’s the United States of America going to cooperate on that front with India?”

“There have been allegations that have been leveled against Indian agencies by the Biden administration. Are you going to relook that with Tulsi Gabbard as DNI [Director of National Intelligence] now?”, she further asked.

Trump responded that India didn’t have a very good relationship with Joe Biden’s administration. The POTUS added, “We work with India on crime and we want to make it good for India. So that kind of a relationship is very important to us. A lot of things happened that were not very appropriate between India and the Biden administration.”

Elaborating on his decision to hand over Rana to India, he added, “We are giving a very violent man, I don’t know whether he has been convicted yet or will be, but let’s assume that he is a very violent man and we are giving him back.”

VIDEO | In response to a media query on extradition of Tahawwur Rana, US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) says, “Well, I don’t think India had a very good relationship with the Biden administration. A lot of things happened that were not very appropriate between India… pic.twitter.com/t7LVLwt8yI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Trump avoided a reporter’s question because their accent was too difficult for him to understand. In another press conference, an Afghan White House journalist asked him about his plans to change Afghanistan situation. She said, “Are you able to recognize (the) Taliban because I’m an Afghan journalist and I’m a suffered woman.”

To this, he replied, “Ah, actually it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can’t understand a word you are saying.”

“But I just say this—Good luck. Live in peace,” he said, and the reporter never got her answer.

It’s not even a month since Trump returned to the White House for his second term, but there have been two instances where Trump conveniently avoided questions from Asian reporters.